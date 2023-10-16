 Skip navigation
Luka Doncic out for Mavericks final preseason game with mild calf strain

  
Published October 16, 2023 05:33 PM
A frustrated Luka Doncic only played five minutes in Spain when the Mavericks took on his former team due to what was described as a mild calf strain. The move was seen as precautionary.

Or... maybe it’s a little more than that. Doncic is now out for the Mavericks’ final preseason game due to that same “mild” calf strain Jason Kidd said via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Kidd said Doncic would be “reevaluated later” and expressed hope that he would be available for the Mavs’ Oct. 25 opener on the road against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic was limited to riding the exercise bike and spot shooting during Monday’s practice.

Doncic was injured during a practice in Spain a week ago, and with this being the preseason Dallas is wisely being incredibly cautious with bringing him back. The Mavericks’ season hinges on a healthy Doncic playing at an MVP level for 70+ games — among other things like a big year from Kyrie Irving and the team finding some defense — and calf injuries can linger.

It’s going to be an interesting year in Dallas, with half the league watching and looking for signs of a rift between Doncic and the organization.

