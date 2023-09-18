 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians place rookie pitcher Tanner Bibee on injured list, ending right-hander’s solid season
Gymnastics: 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics stars compete this week for world championships spots
AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff leaderboards after Bristol

Top Clips

nbc_nascar_hamlinvillain_230918.jpg
Hamlin embracing heel turn in drive for 1st title
nbc_nascar_harvickbalance_230918.jpg
Can Harvick steal Cup win after elimination?
JL.jpg
Penske, SHR eliminated from Cup Series playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians place rookie pitcher Tanner Bibee on injured list, ending right-hander’s solid season
Gymnastics: 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics stars compete this week for world championships spots
AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff leaderboards after Bristol

Top Clips

nbc_nascar_hamlinvillain_230918.jpg
Hamlin embracing heel turn in drive for 1st title
nbc_nascar_harvickbalance_230918.jpg
Can Harvick steal Cup win after elimination?
JL.jpg
Penske, SHR eliminated from Cup Series playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malcolm Brogdon reportedly angry with Celtics after almost being traded

  
Published September 18, 2023 01:02 PM
2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 11: Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the game during round two game six of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on on May 11, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

This summer, the Celtics almost traded reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal that would have brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. The Clippers backed out because of health concerns about Brogdon’s elbow (he tore a ligament during the playoffs), so Boston reworked the trade instead sending Marcus Smart to Memphis in a deal that still put Porzingis in Celtics green.

Brogdon is still angry about coming up in a trade, which could spill over to a bit of conflict at the start of camp, the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn said on the “Celtics Beat” podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“We’ll see how Malcolm is. Malcolm’s the one I’m concerned about too, because we’ve heard nothing, and he’s angry with the team. I don’t think communication between the two sides has been fruitful. He might just say, ‘Listen, I’m not getting surgery. I’m just gonna let this heal, and you’ll have to wait for me.’ It could be a protest for being on the trade block.”

Brogdon has two years and $45 million left on his contract and he could see a bump in minutes this season with Smart gone (although Derrick White will start at the point, Brogdon will remain the sixth man). Brogdon averaged 14.2 points and 4.9 rebounds a game for the Celtics last season.

It’s just another question for a Celtics team that heads into training camp as hopeful title contenders but has a lot of questions to answer: How does Porzingis fit (and can he stay healthy, he’s already banged up but should be ready for camp)? How does the team respond to losing an emotional leader such as Smart? Can Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown step into that leadership role? Can Robert Williams III stay healthy for most of the season?

Now, add Brogdon’s health and attitude to the mix.

Mentions
Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics Malcolm-Brogdon.jpg Malcolm Brogdon