Celtics say Porzingis expected to be cleared for start of training camp in October

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 16, 2023 03:50 PM
Washington Wizards v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 12: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Washington Wizards in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during a game at Wells Fargo Center on March 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Wizards 112-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis saying he would miss the World Cup due to lingering plantar fasciitis was a body blow to the Latvian national team.

It also raised eyebrows among Boston faithful, considering Porzingis’ lengthy injury history (and any news of a 7'3" guy with a foot issue is a concern) and how much the team needs him on the court. The Celtics worked to ease that concern in a release about the injury, saying Porzingis should be cleared and ready for the start of training camp.

Boston has bet big on Porzingis — trading away “heart and soul” guy and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart to land him — and injury concerns could unravel this all. The Celtics have bet that Porzingis can repeat his play from last season in Washington, where he stayed healthy and played in 65 games, averaging a career-best 23.2 points a game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. That 65 games was key, he hadn’t played in that many games in a season since 2017.

While Porzingis’ injury is not ideal for a big man heading into a season, this is an injury that needs rest and six weeks off, plus the ability to ease into camp, makes everything manageable. A healthy Porzingis next to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams III and the rest of a quality core makes this team a legit title contender. But they need Porzingis on the court.

