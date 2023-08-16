 Skip navigation
Kelly Slater’s Olympic hopes end in Tahiti
Top News

Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis out of World Cup with foot injury

By Kurt Helin

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 15, 2023 09:11 PM
Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Washington Wizards gestures against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Last week, a report came out of Germany that the Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis would likely miss the World Cup due to a foot injury. The Latvian national team quickly and forcefully denied the report, saying Porzingis planned to play.

Tuesday, Porzingis announced on social media that he would be out for the World Cup due to an ongoing plantar fasciitis issue in his foot.

“After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness. This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team... Such a decision is not easy to make, but I promise that I will be there and support the team as much as I can.”

Losing its best player is a huge setback for the Latvian team, which was already in a tough World Cup group with France, Canada and Lebanon. A lot now falls on the shoulders of Davis Bertans.

This news also should be a concern for the Celtics. They traded for Porzingis — and gave him a two-year, $60 million contract extension — not only because he averaged a career-best 23.2 points a game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, but also because he played in 65 games and was essentially healthy. Put the Porzingis of last season next to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of a high-level Celtics core and this team — while different and more offensively focused than previous years — is a clear title contender.

However, 7'3" Porzingis has a lengthy injury history, and plantar fasciitis is the kind of thing that can linger. The Celtics don’t open camp until Oct. 2 and can ease Porzingis in, but they have bet big on him being on the court for them this season. Boston needs him.

So does Latvia, but they will be without him.

