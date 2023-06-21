Report: Celtics, Clippers, Wizards nearing trade that brings Porzingis to Boston

UPDATE: The three-team version of this trade has fallen apart and the sides are “moving on” from the deal. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first with the news .

This is why we said three-team deals are hard to pull off, too many variables. In this case, the Clippers have concerns about Malcolm Brogdon’s injury history, according to Marc Stein . That tracks, Brogdon played 67 games for the Celtics this season, the most he has played since his rookie season.

The Celtics and Wizards are working on a revised deal just between the two of them, but that likely costs the Celtics more (the Clippers were throwing in a first-round pick and a quality young player) and there is now a midnight Eastern deadline before Porzingis has to opt out of his contract or not (something he would do if not being traded). It is possible the Wizards and Porzingis agree to push back his opt-out date a day or two.

Three-team trades rarely come together in the NBA because it’s next to impossible to make everyone feel like they won in a deal like this.

However, the Celtics, Clippers and Wizards may have found the sweet spot and are working out a three-team trade headlined by Kristaps Porzingis going to Boston. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Breaking: Celtics, Wizards, Clippers are closing in on a trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

Here is a first-blush analysis of the trade, one in which the details are still being finalized:

• This deal has to be contingent on Porzingis opting into his $36 million for next season. The Celtics could talk extension with Porzingis, or they could see how this season goes then decide to re-sign him or let him walk as a free agent after this season (Celtics fans would prefer door No. 2).

• This trade cannot be finalized until after the NBA Draft on Thursday because, with the Clippers’ No. 30 pick due the Wizards, the NBA’s Stepien Rule prevents them from trading that pick before they make it.

• This balances the Celtics roster, which had more guards who deserved run than minutes to give them. Payton Pritchard can see the light of day again, along with Marcus Smart and the to be re-signed Jaylen Brown.

• While there will be a general “Porzingis? Really?!?” reaction from many. However, if the Celtics are paying to get a look at him for a year — potentially to assume the Al Horgord role — then it’s not a bad gamble. The real risk is he does not stay healthy — again — and they are paying for an empty roster spot.

• Porzingis coming in at that price means the Celtics will not re-sign Grant Williams.

• Porzingis does not solve the “this team hasn’t shown much mental toughness” issue that has dogged the Celtics in the biggest moments.

• The Clippers have been looking for help at the point guard spot for a while and Brogdon is a distinct upgrade over bringing back Russell Westbrook (although Los Angeles could do that too, they can only offer him 120% of the veteran minimum anyway).

• If the Clippers land Brogdon are they out of the Chris Paul sweepstakes?

• What about the Paul George for the No. 3 pick rumors ? Is the goal to keep George, Leonard and Brogdon — three injury-prone guys in their 30s — to chase a ring?

• The Clippers front office talked about getting younger and more athletic... so much for that.

• Marcus Morris was unhappy with his shrinking role with the Clippers, in Washington he would get showcased as they ideally would want to flip him for more picks/young players.

• Washington is tearing things down and is reportedly going to land the Clippers’ No. 30 pick in this draft, a promising young player in Amir Coffey, and likely a little more (in addition to Danilo Gallinari). This is how you start a rebuild, and while it’s not a massive return there was never going to be that kind of market for Porzingis with his injury history.

• Danilo Gallinari also would be headed to Washington in this trade, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN . Coming off a torn ACL he would need to be showcased again by the Wizards, but if healthy they can flip him for more young players and picks.

