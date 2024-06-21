 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 14 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Friday 5: Kyle Busch’s words lead to questions but better results could end any debate
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Friday NASCAR schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
nbc_indy_sales_tondatwic_240620.jpg
IndyCar at Laguna Seca: How to watch on USA and Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming

Top Clips

oly_at_olytrialtrackpreview_240620.jpg
U.S. track talent at a premium entering Trials
oly_at_olytrialfieldpreview_240620.jpg
Crouser, Moon among field stars at U.S. Trials
nbc_golf_kpmground1_240620.jpg
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 14 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Friday 5: Kyle Busch’s words lead to questions but better results could end any debate
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Friday NASCAR schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
nbc_indy_sales_tondatwic_240620.jpg
IndyCar at Laguna Seca: How to watch on USA and Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming

Top Clips

oly_at_olytrialtrackpreview_240620.jpg
U.S. track talent at a premium entering Trials
oly_at_olytrialfieldpreview_240620.jpg
Crouser, Moon among field stars at U.S. Trials
nbc_golf_kpmground1_240620.jpg
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Monk agrees to re-sign in Sacramento for four years, $78 million

  
Published June 21, 2024 07:54 AM
Philadelphia 76ers v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 25: Malik Monk #0 of the Sacramento Kings smiles during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 25, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Malik Monk could have waited to see if a cap space team offered more money or a starting role. Instead, he has chosen to stay in Sacramento.

Monk has agreed to a four-year, $78 million contract extension to stay in Sacramento, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The fourth year is a player option.

That’s the max the Kings could offer him. They were limited due to having only his Early Bird rights, and Monk had said after the season if another team came in with a larger offer and the promise of a starting role, he’d have to consider it (Orlando loomed as a possibility). However, ultimately he decided he’d be happier in Sacramento.

Monk has grown into one of the league’s top bench players while in Sacramento. Last season, he finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting, averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 assists a night. He’s become a critical part of Mike Brown’s rotation and a trusted playmaker, especially when De’Aaron Fox is on the bench.

Keeping Monk was one of the Kings’ top offseason priorities.

However, Sacramento doesn’t want to just run it back next season — they leaned into continuity last offseason and plateaued in a West that just got tougher. The Kings went 46-36, but that was only good enough for a ninth-place finish and a trip to the play-in (where they knocked out Golden State in a cathartic win for Kings fans but then lost to New Orleans and did not make the playoffs). This summer, the Kings are known to be looking to trade for more shot creation, testing the market for what Harrison Barnes and others might bring back.

Whatever any trades may look like, we know now Monk will be back in Sacramento.

Mentions
Malik Monk.png Malik Monk Sacramento Kings Primary Logo Sacramento Kings