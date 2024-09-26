 Skip navigation
NBA, basketball world reacts to retirement of Derrick Rose

  
Published September 26, 2024 06:07 PM
SPORTS-BKN-BULLS-ROSE-TB

Bulls point guard Derrick Rose has a laugh with teammates during a game against the Cavaliers on Jan. 1, 2011, at the United Center in Chicago. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

TNS

Derrick Rose, the former MVP and one of the most beloved and respected players in the NBA, announced his retirement on Thursday morning after 15 seasons.

As word filtered through the NBA world today, reactions of appreciation, love, and respect poured in for Rose. Check out some of those reactions, and a few highlights as well.

