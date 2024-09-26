NBA, basketball world reacts to retirement of Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose, the former MVP and one of the most beloved and respected players in the NBA, announced his retirement on Thursday morning after 15 seasons.

As word filtered through the NBA world today, reactions of appreciation, love, and respect poured in for Rose. Check out some of those reactions, and a few highlights as well.

🌹 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) September 26, 2024

The city took a loss today ❤️💔 Drose🌹 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) September 26, 2024

Derrick Rose and I talked a few days ago about his decision to retire from the NBA and start the next phase of his life with his family. His decision was well thought out, and his concern for his family was evident. His appreciation of his long career and what it meant to him was… — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) September 26, 2024

A 🌹 that grew from concrete, cemented in @NBA history 🙌



MVP @drose was DIFFERENT 😤 pic.twitter.com/RWWM4g23M2 — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 26, 2024

Just a kid from Chicago.



Thank you for everything, @drose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/u3CCwhlfRe — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 26, 2024

D Rose Forever a Legend🫡🌹 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 26, 2024

The Garden’s Rose 🌹

Best of luck in your next chapter pic.twitter.com/44sWvo9ggL — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) September 26, 2024

My favorite superstar ever!! Realest that I’ve came across as a person. Forever one of 🐐 🌹🏁 https://t.co/ioQoknR1Vl — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 26, 2024

Congrats on an Amazing Career Rose 💪🏾 people don’t realize the average career of an NBA player is 4.5 years so for you to play 15 seasons despite what you went through with injuries shows how much of a fighter you were ! Enjoy your retirement brother if you ever miss the court… pic.twitter.com/l70WQJ7oBf — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) September 26, 2024