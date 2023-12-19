 Skip navigation
NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
Basketball Pickups: Trayce Jackson-Davis has arrived!
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals
Week 15 Snap Report: Ty Chandler Flashes League-Winning Potential
The Ally Challenge - Round One
After release from prison, Cabrera cleared to play Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pff_topb1gprospects_231219.jpg
PFF’s top 8 Big Ten offensive draft prospects
nbc_pff_cinpit_231219.jpg
PFF’s Week 16 SNF Preview: Bengals vs. Steelers
nbc_pff_topb1gtransfers_231219.jpg
Pro Football Focus’ top Big Ten transfers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA invites Mac McClung back to defend Slam Dunk Contest title

  
Published December 19, 2023 07:55 AM
2023 NBA All-Star - AT&amp;T Slam Dunk Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 18: Mac McClung #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball during the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Mac McClung revived the All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest last February.

The NBA wants him back for round two — he has been invited to defend his title, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

McClung is an underdog story of the NBA can sell, a guy from Gate City, Virginia (a town of 2,034) who believed in himself and put in the work. He wants to stick in the NBA (he’s played in four games across two seasons so far) and the Dunk Contest was a way to raise his profile — he grabbed it with both hands last season. He put on a show.

There is no word on whether McClung will do it yet, and if so, who would dare challenge him.

But if he’s in Indianapolis next February — the Pacers are hosting the All-Star Game — we will all be watching.

Mentions
Mac McClung.png Mac McClung