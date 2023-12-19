NBA invites Mac McClung back to defend Slam Dunk Contest title

Mac McClung revived the All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest last February.

The NBA wants him back for round two — he has been invited to defend his title, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The NBA has delivered invitation to Mac McClung to participate in the 2024 All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, per sources. McClung has opportunity to defend his title. He is the reigning G League Player of the Month, averaging 25.4 PPG, 6.3 APG and 4.3 RPG for Orlando's Osecola Magic. pic.twitter.com/mP1tAACCcH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2023

McClung is an underdog story of the NBA can sell, a guy from Gate City, Virginia (a town of 2,034) who believed in himself and put in the work. He wants to stick in the NBA (he’s played in four games across two seasons so far) and the Dunk Contest was a way to raise his profile — he grabbed it with both hands last season. He put on a show.

There is no word on whether McClung will do it yet, and if so, who would dare challenge him.

But if he’s in Indianapolis next February — the Pacers are hosting the All-Star Game — we will all be watching.