Syndication: York Daily Record
Quarterback Drew Allar leads deep Penn State offense poised for 2023 breakout
2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
NCAA women’s golf preseason rankings: Top 30 teams, players
BASKET-WC-2023-USA-MNE
U.S. men’s basketball team wins its closest game of FIBA World Cup, nears quarterfinals

Mac
McClung

Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung agrees to training camp deal with Magic
It’s an Exhibit 10 contract, which means he is headed to the Magic’s G-League team
USA advances to World Cup second round with 28-point win against Greece
USA talent wins out, beats New Zealand by 27 in World Cup opener
FIBA World Cup Day 1 roundup: Canada looks dominant while blowing out France
Gary Harris on Jokić: ‘He didn’t really want to win the MVP this year’
Magic donate to campaign of DeSantis
Notes from first day of Team USA training camp, why Banchero chose US over Italy