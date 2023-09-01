Skip navigation
Top News
Quarterback Drew Allar leads deep Penn State offense poised for 2023 breakout
Daniel Mader
,
Daniel Mader
,
NCAA women’s golf preseason rankings: Top 30 teams, players
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
U.S. men’s basketball team wins its closest game of FIBA World Cup, nears quarterfinals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Biggest challenges for Eagles' Super Bowl hopes
Moore can be an X-factor for Chiefs' 2023 offense
Herbert, Moore 'on the same page' ahead of season
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Quarterback Drew Allar leads deep Penn State offense poised for 2023 breakout
Daniel Mader
,
Daniel Mader
,
NCAA women’s golf preseason rankings: Top 30 teams, players
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
U.S. men’s basketball team wins its closest game of FIBA World Cup, nears quarterfinals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Biggest challenges for Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes
Moore can be an X-factor for Chiefs’ 2023 offense
Herbert, Moore ‘on the same page’ ahead of season
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NBA
Orlando Magic
Mac McClung
Mac
McClung
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung agrees to training camp deal with Magic
It’s an Exhibit 10 contract, which means he is headed to the Magic’s G-League team
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Mac McClung
ORL
Point Guard
#37
Slam Dunk Signing: Mac McClung inks deal w/ Magic
Shake Milton
MIN
Shooting Guard
#18
Shake Milton scores 20 with eight assists vs. Nets
Mac McClung
ORL
Point Guard
#37
Mac McClung steals the show, wins AT&T Slam Dunk
Mac McClung
ORL
Point Guard
#37
Shams: Mac McClung signing two-way deal with 76ers
Mac McClung
ORL
Point Guard
#37
76ers waive Mac McClung
USA advances to World Cup second round with 28-point win against Greece
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
USA talent wins out, beats New Zealand by 27 in World Cup opener
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
FIBA World Cup Day 1 roundup: Canada looks dominant while blowing out France
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Gary Harris on Jokić: ‘He didn’t really want to win the MVP this year’
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Magic donate to campaign of DeSantis
Notes from first day of Team USA training camp, why Banchero chose US over Italy
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
