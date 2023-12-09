Skip navigation
Kristen Santos-Griswold notches a first for U.S. short track speed skating
Mikaela Shiffrin wins downhill for 91st World Cup victory
American Kaysha Love wins in World Cup debut as bobsled driver
HLs: 2023 Grant Thorton Invitational, Round 1
Finau, Korda leading Grant Thornton after Round 1
Rating Deegan’s rookie season; Jett, Hunter in 450
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Kristen Santos-Griswold notches a first for U.S. short track speed skating
Mikaela Shiffrin wins downhill for 91st World Cup victory
American Kaysha Love wins in World Cup debut as bobsled driver
HLs: 2023 Grant Thorton Invitational, Round 1
Finau, Korda leading Grant Thornton after Round 1
Rating Deegan’s rookie season; Jett, Hunter in 450
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NBA
NBA
San Antonio Spurs
Tre Jones
Tre
Jones
04:01
Wembanyama’s fantasy outlook
Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson discuss when Victor Wembanyama might be drafted in fantasy this year as well as which players will be affected most by his expected arrival in San Antonio.
Tre Jones
SAS
Point Guard
#33
Tre Jones dishes out eight assists, scores 18 PTS
Jeremy Sochan
SAS
Power Forward
#10
Jeremy Sochan (knee) available to play vs. Hawks
Tre Jones
SAS
Point Guard
#33
Tre Jones starts second half, puts up 10/4/6 line
Jeremy Sochan
SAS
Power Forward
#10
Jeremy Sochan (knee) will not return vs. Denver
Cedi Osman
SAS
Shooting Guard
#16
Cedi Osman puts up 17 points, two 3-pointers
Wembanyama out Friday night with hip soreness, misses first game as Spur
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Watch Trae Young drop 45 on Spurs then clinch game by drawing charge
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Player-fan interactions under the microscope
Jokic on Victor Wembanyama: ‘He’s gonna change the game, 100%'
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Popovich put Leonard in ‘awkward’ spot after boos
Wembanyama puts up 22 and 11, but Jokic’s 39 points earn Nuggets’ win
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad