Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Kyshawn George a key add after Week 1

The NBA offseason dragged on…and on… and on some more. The long awaited return of meaningful professional basketball was certainly worth the wait.

On opening night on NBC, fans were treated to a 40-burger from Luka Doncic and a double-OT matchup between Kevin Durant and the Rockets and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.

On Wednesday, the Jazz stunned the “Unc Squad” Clippers with a blowout victory, and VJ Edgecombe made history with a 34-point debut. Victor Wembanyama dropped 40 in his season debut, and Anthony Edwards turned in 41.

On Thursday, we got three extra periods of basketball - usually you have to pay extra for that. The Warriors stormed back behind Steph Curry’s 42 points to spoil Aaron Gordon’s career-high 50 points. The Thunder and Pacers met up in a Finals rematch that featured another double-OT showdown as SGA scored 55 points with a little help from 26 attempts at the charity stripe. Pure cinema.

On Friday, Luka posted 49 more points, Washington got a dub, and Zion Williamson posterized Wemby.

Saturday saw the Bulls move to 2-0, the Thunder move to 3-0 and the Nuggets dismantle the Suns behind a second-straight Nikola Jokic triple-double.

Sunday’s sizable slate featured a 40-point game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, a monstrous LaMelo Ball triple-double (and another Hornets victory), and a clear shifting of the NBA’s power dynamic as San Antonio moved to 3-0, and Boston moved to 0-3.

In short, it’s been a tremendous first week in the Association, and early-season analysis has provided plenty of names for fantasy managers to consider when perusing their waiver wires. Here are some of the best for Monday, October 27, using Yahoo! for roster percentages.

▶ 🏀 Waiver Wire Priority Adds

1. Kyshawn George

2. Toumani Camara

3. Tre Jones

4. Quentin Grimes

5. Jaime Jaquez Jr.

6. Grayson Allen

7. Dillon Brooks

8. Ryan Rollins

9. Malik Monk

10. Ryan Kalkbrenner

Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards (48 percent rostered)

George posted a dud on Sunday as he had trouble finding the bottom of the net and fouled out in just 15 minutes. Still, he’s been electric to start the 2025-26 season, averaging 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.7 blocks and 3.3 triples. George is getting it done on both ends of the court, and the eventual return of Bilal Coulibaly (thumb) shouldn’t worry fantasy managers. George is here to stay, and through the first week of the season, he’s provided second-round value. This is your last chance to add him before his roster percentage surges.

A career night for Kyshawn George in Dallas 📈



34 points (career-high)

11 rebounds

7 triples (career-high)

3 blocks

2 steals

1 road win pic.twitter.com/fLgG7Dmodv — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2025

Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (43 percent rostered)

After two big games to open the season, Camara struggled against the Clippers on Sunday. Despite the below-average showing, he’s playing great basketball to open the 2025-26 campaign. The popular breakout candidate has averaged 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 triples across 33.3 minutes per game.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (39 percent rostered)

This offseason, the Kings attempted to answer the question, “How many potential starting guards does one team need?” Monk hasn’t started for Sac-Town this season, but he’s averaged 18.0 points, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 4.0 triples across 24.3 minutes off the bench. Those numbers won’t be so gaudy all season, but even with some expected regression, he’s still a viable fantasy option.

Dillon Brooks, Phoenix Suns (32 percent rostered)

The FG% and on-court antics come with the territory, but Brooks has put up useful fantasy numbers. Through three games in Phoenix, he’s averaged 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.0 triples in 30.3 minutes per game. His numbers will likely tick down when Jalen Green (hamstring) returns, but until then, he’s worth rostering. Brooks is currently dealing with a groin injury, so keep an eye on his status.

Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards (29 percent rostered)

Johnson has averaged 27.3 minutes per game off the bench for Washington, and through three games, the rookie has pitched in 16.3 points and 3.0 triples. He’s second in rookie scoring and should be able to maintain a consistent role off the bench as an offensive sparkplug. Points and triples are his speciality, but fantasy managers won’t balk at four boards, two dimes and a block per game.

TOO SMOOTH ROOK 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/PZLm4sEXgC — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 14, 2025

Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers (27 percent rostered)

Grimes hasn’t started for Philly this season, but he’s averaged 31 minutes per game off the bench for the 2-0 Sixers. He’s put together averages of 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 triples, and Philly trusts him in crunch time. Tied 119-119 against the Hornets on Saturday, Grimes nailed the go-ahead triple. He should be locked into big minutes for a Sixers team that will likely boast a sizable injury report for most of the 2025-26 campaign.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets (24 percent rostered)

Is the rookie locked in as Charlotte’s starting center? It appears so … for now. He’s started three straight to open his NBA career with averages of 9.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. Kalkbrenner’s playing time has gone from 27 minutes to 26 to 22, with diminishing returns in the box score. He’s worth grabbing, but the center situation could be fluid in Charlotte.

Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns (23 percent rostered)

Allen has started each of the first three games of the season for Phoenix, filling in for the injured Jalen Green (hamstring). The former will surely cede playing time and usage to Green once he returns, but until that happens, let the good times roll! Allen is averaging 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.7 triples across 32.3 minutes.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat (23 percent rostered)

Jaquez Jr. looks like the early-season favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year. He’s posted 15.7 points, 7.0 boards, 4.0 dimes and 1.3 steals across 28 minutes per game off the bench through three appearances. If you’re looking for three-pointers, you’ve come to the wrong player, but if you need reliable scoring, rebounds, assists and FG%, look no further.

Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics (23 percent rostered)

Queta has started each of the Celtics’ first three games, and he’s averaged 9.7 points and 7.0 boards in that span. Those numbers don’t jump off the page, but he’s also posted 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks, including a two-steal, three-block performance on Sunday. Finding useful rebounds and defensive numbers on the waiver wire is difficult, so Queta is absolutely worth a look in you’re in need of big man help.

Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls (21 percent rostered)

No Coby White? No problem. Chicago is 2-0 to start the 2025-26 campaign, and Jones’ strong performances are a big reason for the Bulls’ early-season success. Through two games, he’s averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.0 triples. Jones has totaled at least eight dimes and three steals in each of his first two games, making him an excellent play until Coby White (calf) is back on the court.

Tre Jones tonight vs. the Magic:



13 points

5 rebounds

8 assists

5 steals

+17 in 29 minutes



Two-way impact 👏 @Tre3Jones pic.twitter.com/IldUHIByEp — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 26, 2025

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks (19 percent rostered)

NAW has enjoyed a strong start to his Hawks tenure, averaging 15.3 points through three appearances and leading Atlanta in scoring on Saturday. He’s also chipped in serviceable rebounds and assists, 2.0 “stocks” and 1.7 triples. Atlanta is dealing with multiple injuries, but even when the team is at full health, Alexander-Walker should remain heavily involved as one of the first guys off the bench.

Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks (9 percent rostered)

Kevin Porter Jr. sprained his left ankle in the opener, and Rollins has taken his spot in Milwaukee’s starting lineup in each of the last two games. Those starts have yielded 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 triples across 32 minutes, making Rollins a solid option. Rollins’ stellar play may keep him with the first unit even after KPJ is healthy.

Others to consider: Keyonte George (45%), Jaden McDaniels (41%), Donte DiVincenzo (36%), Cason Wallace (34%), Jerami Grant (31%), Ajay Mitchell (19%), Cedric Coward (18%), Gary Trent Jr. (18%), Sam Merrill (16%), Ron Holland II (13%), Luke Kornet (3%)

