2026 WNBA Draft Tracker: Full list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 3

The WNBA’s orange carpet will be rolled out for the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m ET at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.

This draft will be the first WNBA Draft for the two newest WNBA expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo.

Like last season, the Dallas Wings have the first pick.

WNBA Draft 2026: How to Watch, Projected No. 1 Pick, Draft Order Just eight days after the Women’s March Madness Tournament concludes on April 5, the WNBA’s orange carpet will be rolled out for the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Here is the full list of picks:

WNBA 2026 Draft First Round Picks:

Dallas Wings Minnesota Lynx Seattle Storm Washington Mystics Chicago Sky Toronto Tempo Portland Fire Golden State Valkyries Washington Mystics Indiana Fever Washington Mystics Connecticut Sun Atlanta Dream Seattle Storm Connecticut Sun

WNBA 2026 Draft Second Round Picks:

Seattle Storm Portland Fire Connecticut Sun Washington Mystics Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky Toronto Tempo Golden State Valkyries Los Angeles Sparks Indiana Fever Toronto Tempo Phoenix Mercury Atlanta Dream Las Vegas Aces Washington Mystics

WNBA 2026 Draft Third Round Picks:

Dallas Wings Chicago Sky Connecticut Sun Washington Mystics Los Angeles Sparks Toronto Tempo Portland Fire Golden State Valkyries Seattle Storm Indiana Fever New York Liberty Phoenix Mercury Atlanta Dream Las Vegas Aces Minnesota Lynx