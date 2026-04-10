 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins clinch a playoff spot, ending their 3-year drought
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants
Giants vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 10
Syndication: The Herald-Times
2026 NFL Rookie Quarterback Dynasty Rankings: Fernando Mendoza stands tall, Diego Pavia remains underrated

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ohiostate_260410.jpg
Ohio State could make history at 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_260410.jpg
2026 is a ‘big year’ for Dart and Nagy
nbc_pft_travishunter_260410.jpg
Is Hunter better off playing one position?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins clinch a playoff spot, ending their 3-year drought
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants
Giants vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 10
Syndication: The Herald-Times
2026 NFL Rookie Quarterback Dynasty Rankings: Fernando Mendoza stands tall, Diego Pavia remains underrated

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ohiostate_260410.jpg
Ohio State could make history at 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_260410.jpg
2026 is a ‘big year’ for Dart and Nagy
nbc_pft_travishunter_260410.jpg
Is Hunter better off playing one position?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

2026 WNBA Draft Tracker: Full list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 3

  
Published April 10, 2026 11:01 AM
WNBA

Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; A Wilson official WNBA basketball on the court during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA’s orange carpet will be rolled out for the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m ET at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.

This draft will be the first WNBA Draft for the two newest WNBA expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo.

Like last season, the Dallas Wings have the first pick.

WNBA: Draft
WNBA Draft 2026: How to Watch, Projected No. 1 Pick, Draft Order
Just eight days after the Women’s March Madness Tournament concludes on April 5, the WNBA’s orange carpet will be rolled out for the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Here is the full list of picks:

WNBA 2026 Draft First Round Picks:

  1. Dallas Wings
  2. Minnesota Lynx
  3. Seattle Storm
  4. Washington Mystics
  5. Chicago Sky
  6. Toronto Tempo
  7. Portland Fire
  8. Golden State Valkyries
  9. Washington Mystics
  10. Indiana Fever
  11. Washington Mystics
  12. Connecticut Sun
  13. Atlanta Dream
  14. Seattle Storm
  15. Connecticut Sun

WNBA 2026 Draft Second Round Picks:

  1. Seattle Storm
  2. Portland Fire
  3. Connecticut Sun
  4. Washington Mystics
  5. Los Angeles Sparks
  6. Chicago Sky
  7. Toronto Tempo
  8. Golden State Valkyries
  9. Los Angeles Sparks
  10. Indiana Fever
  11. Toronto Tempo
  12. Phoenix Mercury
  13. Atlanta Dream
  14. Las Vegas Aces
  15. Washington Mystics

WNBA 2026 Draft Third Round Picks:

  1. Dallas Wings
  2. Chicago Sky
  3. Connecticut Sun
  4. Washington Mystics
  5. Los Angeles Sparks
  6. Toronto Tempo
  7. Portland Fire
  8. Golden State Valkyries
  9. Seattle Storm
  10. Indiana Fever
  11. New York Liberty
  12. Phoenix Mercury
  13. Atlanta Dream
  14. Las Vegas Aces
  15. Minnesota Lynx
WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
2026 WNBA season key dates: Expansion Draft, WNBA Draft, Free Agency, Season Tipoff & more
As the WNBA’s new CBA begins to get set into place, players and fans alike can begin to turn their attention to a jam-packed offseason, including the 2026 Draft and a historic Free Agency.