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2026 WNBA Draft live updates: Results, tracker, analysis, highlights, reaction

Tune in for live action updates about all things WNBA 2026 Draft, including draft picks, highlights from the Orange Carpet and more.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
WNBA Draft 2019

(Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The incredibly busy WNBA offseason hits warp speed tonight with the 2026 WNBA Draft.

On top of a jam-packed WNBA free agency, this draft will be the first for the two newest WNBA expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. They will be making their first picks at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

However, just like last year, the Dallas Wings are on the clock for the first pick. After selecting Paige Bueckers first overall in 2025, where will the franchise go?

How to watch the 2026 WNBA Draft

  • Date: Tonight, Monday, April 13
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York, NY
  • TV Channel: ESPN
Updates
One big question for every team headed into the 2026 WNBA Draft

Jackie Powell assesses where each team is on draft day, after a particularly raucous free agency signing period, including one big picture question she has for each franchise.

Spain v USA: Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifier
One big question for every team headed into the 2026 WNBA Draft
The 2026 WNBA Draft takes place on Monday night with the league’s free agency also in full swing. What’s the potential strategy for each team in a draft where’s there’s no consensus No. 1?
Big Smiles in the Big Apple 🍎

The WNBA draftees pose for pics in the Empire State Building.
UConn’s Azzi Fudd to Dallas headlines Natalie Esquire’s mock draft

Natalie Esquire is predicting that history will repeat itself with another UConn superstar in Azzi Fudd going to Dallas first overall.

“Fudd has been one of the players projected at No. 1 for a while and that prediction is looking more likely following the Dallas Wings’ latest moves during free agency. The additions of Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard suggest Dallas won’t draft a big with the first pick in the WNBA Draft, reuniting Fudd with former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers.

Fudd is the best shooter in the 2026 class and can play both ends of the floor. Fudd’s an off-ball threat, which makes her an ideal pairing with Arike Ogunbowale and Bueckers, who are both more likely to have the ball in their hands. Fudd also shot 42 percent from downtown with the Huskies, which would be a welcome addition to a Wings squad in desperate need of perimeter scoring.”

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four
2026 WNBA Mock Draft: Free agency signings provide clarity for Wings, Lynx ahead of draft
Azzi Fudd and Lauren Betts look primed to go top two after roster shake-ups in Dallas and Minnesota.
Who will the Wings take first overall?

Meghan McKeown has Dallas going with Awa Fam Thiam from Spain in her mock draft.

“She’s only 19, but Awa Fam is poised to make an immediate impact in the WNBA. At 6’6”, she has guard skills in addition to the ability to catch anything on the block and score. Her mid range step back is eerily similar to A’ja Wilson. With all of the backcourt talent in Dallas, Fam would be a key addition to get the defense to collapse and open some perimeter space for Arike Ogunbowale and company.”

Italy v Spain: Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifier
2026 WNBA Mock Draft: Wings land Awa Fam, Azzi Fudd heads to Seattle
Meghan McKeown breaks down her picks for the 2026 WNBA Draft, which includes four UCLA Bruins taken in the Top 10.
2026 WNBA Draft Order:

Here’s how the teams will draft in the first round on Monday night.

First Round:

  1. Dallas Wings
  2. Minnesota Lynx [From 4/25 trade with Chicago]
  3. Seattle Storm [From 1/24 trade with Los Angeles]
  4. Washington Mystics
  5. Chicago Sky [From 7/24 trade with Connecticut]
  6. Toronto Tempo
  7. Portland Fire
  8. Golden State Valkyries
  9. Washington Mystics [From 8/25 trade with Seattle]
  10. Indiana Fever
  11. Washington Mystics [From 3-7/25 trade from New York, Connecticut]
  12. Connecticut Sun [From 2-7/25 trade from Phoenix, Chicago]
  13. Atlanta Dream
  14. Seattle Storm [From 2/25 trade with Las Vegas]
  15. Connecticut Sun [From 4-7/25 trade from Minnesota, Washington]

Check out the full draft order right here.