2026 WNBA Draft live updates: Results, tracker, analysis, highlights, reaction
Tune in for live action updates about all things WNBA 2026 Draft, including draft picks, highlights from the Orange Carpet and more.
The incredibly busy WNBA offseason hits warp speed tonight with the 2026 WNBA Draft.
On top of a jam-packed WNBA free agency, this draft will be the first for the two newest WNBA expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. They will be making their first picks at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.
However, just like last year, the Dallas Wings are on the clock for the first pick. After selecting Paige Bueckers first overall in 2025, where will the franchise go?
How to watch the 2026 WNBA Draft
- Date: Tonight, Monday, April 13
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York, NY
- TV Channel: ESPN
Jackie Powell assesses where each team is on draft day, after a particularly raucous free agency signing period, including one big picture question she has for each franchise.
The WNBA draftees pose for pics in the Empire State Building.
A moment to remember ❤️— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026
The draftees are all smiles as they get their photo taken in the Empire State Building #WNBADraft presented by @StateStreetETFs SPY pic.twitter.com/0V698tCY15
Natalie Esquire is predicting that history will repeat itself with another UConn superstar in Azzi Fudd going to Dallas first overall.
“Fudd has been one of the players projected at No. 1 for a while and that prediction is looking more likely following the Dallas Wings’ latest moves during free agency. The additions of Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard suggest Dallas won’t draft a big with the first pick in the WNBA Draft, reuniting Fudd with former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers.
Fudd is the best shooter in the 2026 class and can play both ends of the floor. Fudd’s an off-ball threat, which makes her an ideal pairing with Arike Ogunbowale and Bueckers, who are both more likely to have the ball in their hands. Fudd also shot 42 percent from downtown with the Huskies, which would be a welcome addition to a Wings squad in desperate need of perimeter scoring.”
Meghan McKeown has Dallas going with Awa Fam Thiam from Spain in her mock draft.
“She’s only 19, but Awa Fam is poised to make an immediate impact in the WNBA. At 6’6”, she has guard skills in addition to the ability to catch anything on the block and score. Her mid range step back is eerily similar to A’ja Wilson. With all of the backcourt talent in Dallas, Fam would be a key addition to get the defense to collapse and open some perimeter space for Arike Ogunbowale and company.”
Here’s how the teams will draft in the first round on Monday night.
First Round:
- Dallas Wings
- Minnesota Lynx [From 4/25 trade with Chicago]
- Seattle Storm [From 1/24 trade with Los Angeles]
- Washington Mystics
- Chicago Sky [From 7/24 trade with Connecticut]
- Toronto Tempo
- Portland Fire
- Golden State Valkyries
- Washington Mystics [From 8/25 trade with Seattle]
- Indiana Fever
- Washington Mystics [From 3-7/25 trade from New York, Connecticut]
- Connecticut Sun [From 2-7/25 trade from Phoenix, Chicago]
- Atlanta Dream
- Seattle Storm [From 2/25 trade with Las Vegas]
- Connecticut Sun [From 4-7/25 trade from Minnesota, Washington]
Check out the full draft order right here.