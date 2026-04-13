2026 WNBA Draft live updates: Results, tracker, analysis, highlights, reaction

The incredibly busy WNBA offseason hits warp speed tonight with the 2026 WNBA Draft.

On top of a jam-packed WNBA free agency, this draft will be the first for the two newest WNBA expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. They will be making their first picks at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

However, just like last year, the Dallas Wings are on the clock for the first pick. After selecting Paige Bueckers first overall in 2025, where will the franchise go?

How to watch the 2026 WNBA Draft

