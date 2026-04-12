2026 WNBA Mock Draft: Wings land Awa Fam, Azzi Fudd heads to Seattle

With the college season ending, the expansion draft, and free agency all taking place within 10 days, the lead up to this year’s draft has been nothing short of chaotic. The new CBA also means teams are balancing new salary caps while simultaneously addressing needs.

While many of these are subject to change as free agency continues, here is my 2026 WNBA mock draft as of Sunday, April 12.

1. Dallas Wings

Awa Fam Thiam, Spain

She’s only 19, but Awa Fam is poised to make an immediate impact in the WNBA. At 6’6”, she has guard skills in addition to the ability to catch anything on the block and score. Her mid range step back is eerily similar to A’ja Wilson. With all of the backcourt talent in Dallas, Fam would be a key addition to get the defense to collapse and open some perimeter space for Arike Ogunbowale and company.

2. Minnesota Lynx

Olivia Miles, TCU

Olivia Miles has insane vision on the floor. She sees teammates open three passes before they know they’re open! Her ability to draw multiple bodies, then pass out at the last moment makes her special. Plus her IQ in ball screen reads is off the charts! Minnesota needs a point guard. Though she played the position at a high level last season, Courtney Williams isn’t a point guard by trade. Natisha Hiedeman is headed to Seattle after taking on some ball handling duties during her time in Minnesota. Miles would fill an immediate need.

3. Seattle Storm

Azzi Fudd, UConn

Azzi Fudd finished her career at UConn as one of the most efficient guards in the country at 48.1% FG, 44.7% 3FG, and 95.5% FT. Her decision making in ball screen action has become one of her strong suits. She’s also a solid on-ball defender. Seattle already has Ezi Magbegor and Dominique Malonga in the front court, Fudd’s three point shooting spreads the defense and gives the posts more room to operate.

HLs: Fudd's top plays from final season at UConn Relive Azzi Fudd's biggest moments from her final season with the UConn Huskies, where the 23-year-old soared as an elite shooter and positioned herself as a likely top-five pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

4. Washington Mystics

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Lauren Betts is a playmaking big. At 6’7”, her decision making in the post is elite. She recognizes where the defense is coming from, then quickly makes her move or finds a shooter on the perimeter. She’s coming off a national championship run with the Bruins and put up 21ppg and 9.3rpg in the NCAA tournament. Washington needs depth in the front court, and how lethal could a one-two punch of Betts and Kiki Iriafen be?

Highlights: Betts' All-American 2025-2026 season Watch some of the best plays from Lauren Betts' All-American campaign in the 2025-2026 season for the UCLA Bruins.

5. Chicago Sky

Kiki Rice, UCLA

Kiki Rice’s impact is felt in every facet of the game. From her ability to score in transition, to the midrange, to her decision making, Rice’s IQ will ensure a seamless shift to the W. She’s also coming off a career-high year in points (14.9), rebounds (5.9), and steals (1.5), while also shooting nearly 39% from three. The Sky have added some depth in the front court with Azurá Stevens and Elizabeth Williams, I’d expect them to want to add to their backcourt, and Rice provides poise, ball handling, and scoring.

6. Toronto Tempo

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU

Flau’Jae Johnson has a high motor, can defend on the perimeter, push pace in transition, and is coming off her senior season at LSU shooting a career-high 39% from three. Toronto added Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey, Johnson adds scoring depth and the ability to defend on the perimeter.

Johnson: 'I don't allow anybody to label me' LSU star Flau'jae Johnson joins Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby ahead of the 2026 WNBA Draft to discuss her campaign with e.l.f., her legacy and career at LSU, how she balances music and basketball, and more.

7. Portland Fire

Gabriela Jaquez, UCLA

Gabriela Jaquez has the potential to be a great pro. At 6’ she can hit from three (39%) and she’s efficient inside of the arc (53.9% FG). Jaquez can play the 3 or 4. That versatility in position makes her an attractive option to any team, and she may be one of the best available at this point in the draft. While Portland could certainly use a front court piece with this pick, the season-ending injury to Nika Muhl means they could use another guard. Jaquez could be a good hybrid option.

8. Golden State Valkyries

Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA

Gianna Kneepkens can spread the floor with her three-point shooting. She shot 43% from three over the course of her career. Golden State led the WNBA in three-pointers made (9.7) and attempted (29.9), making Kneepkens a logical choice and valued addition.

9. Washington Mystics

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Raven Johnson is one of the underrated great college basketball players who does everything you need to win. She is a lock down defender, she can hit open three’s (39.8% 3FG), and she can create for others (5.1apg). With Jacy Sheldon’s trade to Chicago, the Mystics need a pesky on-ball defender who can stay in front. Johnson could provide that.

10. Indiana Fever

Madina Okot, South Carolina

Madina Okot played a massive role in South Carolina’s run to the national championship game. She averaged 12.8ppg and 10.6rpg at 6’6” while shooting 57.5% from the floor. She can even knock down the three. The Fever could certainly use some depth in the front court, and who better to learn from than fellow Gamecock alum Aliyah Boston?

WNBA Draft 2026: How to Watch, Projected No. 1 Pick, Draft Order Just eight days after the Women’s March Madness Tournament concludes on April 5, the WNBA’s orange carpet will be rolled out for the 2026 WNBA Draft.

11. Washington Mystics

Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Cotie McMahon is a Swiss army knife. She’s elite at getting into the paint and finishing. She’s coming off a career-high in scoring (19.5ppg) at Ole Miss, where she also took over a majority of ball handling duties, which allowed to hone her playmaking. Defensively she can handle physicality and guard one-on-one. Washington needs more depth in guards who can get to the rim, McMahon could fill that role.

12. Connecticut Sun

Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina

Ta’Niya Latson led the nation in scoring (25.2ppg) at Florida State two seasons ago before deciding to transfer to South Carolina for her final year of college. While her scoring dipped (14.1ppg), her efficiency numbers improved (48.6% FG) and she learned how to play with a ton of talent surrounding her. The Sun need another scoring guard with the loss of Marina Mabrey to Toronto. Latson is a flat out bucket.

13. Atlanta Dream

Nell Angloma, Basket Lattes Montpellier Agglomeration

At just 19, France’s Nell Angloma averaged 13.5ppg in EuroCup play and has impressed WNBA scouts with her quickness and ability to finish. She also has great handles. She will need time to develop in the W, but a spot like Atlanta with a plethora of veterans could be a great situation for both parties.

14. Seattle Storm

Angela Dugalić, UCLA

Angela Dugalić is the ultimate team player. A starter for a Final Four UCLA squad two seasons ago, the senior told Bruins head coach Cori Close to bring her off the bench this season because it was best for the team to have a scoring punch waiting in the wings. That decision paid off in dividends as UCLA won its first NCAA women’s basketball championship. At 6’4” Dugalić has great touch around the rim and her length allows her to be a shot alterer. She can guard on both the perimeter and the block. Her versatility could come in clutch for a Storm team with a solid front court.

15. Connecticut Sun

Marta Suárez, TCU

Marta Suárez is a 6’3” forward who can stretch the floor and knock down the three. She’s coming off a career-high season at TCU in points (17.1ppg), rebounds (7.4), and three-point percentage (37%). A stretch big who can play alongside Brittney Griner or Olivia Nelson-Ododa will be a key addition with the space she can create.