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WNBA Draft 2026: How to Watch, Projected No. 1 Pick, Draft Order

  
Published April 10, 2026 08:00 AM

Just eight days after the Women’s March Madness Tournament concludes on April 5, the WNBA’s orange carpet will be rolled out for the 2026 WNBA Draft.

This draft will be the first WNBA Draft for the two newest WNBA expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo.

Star collegiate and international players will be in attendance, with the possibility of being drafted to one of the 15 teams.

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When is the 2026 WNBA Draft?

The draft will take place at 7 p.m ET on Monday, April 13 at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.

How to watch the 2026 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA Draft will be live on ESPN at 7pm ET, and fans are able to purchase tickets to watch the event in person in New York.

Which team has the first pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft?

Like last season, the Dallas Wings have the first pick.

Who is the projected No. 1 pick?

UConn’s Azzi Fudd is projected to be the No. 1 pick across many mock drafts. The No. 1 pick is expected to earn $500,000, according to the new CBA.

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What is the 2026 WNBA Draft Order?

The order for the first five picks of the 2026 Draft was decided during the 2025 Draft Lottery held in November 2025. The five teams that did not make it to the playoffs were involved in the lottery.

The fifth and sixth picks in the first round were determined by the 2026 Expansion Draft between the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo — the Tempo won the coin toss and chose to receive the sixth pick in the draft, while the Fire got the first pick in the Expansion Draft.

First Round:

  1. Dallas Wings
  2. Minnesota Lynx [From 4/25 trade with Chicago]
  3. Seattle Storm [From 1/24 trade with Los Angeles]
  4. Washington Mystics
  5. Chicago Sky [From 7/24 trade with Connecticut]
  6. Toronto Tempo
  7. Portland Fire
  8. Golden State Valkyries
  9. Washington Mystics [From 8/25 trade with Seattle]
  10. Indiana Fever
  11. Washington Mystics [From 3-7/25 trade from New York, Connecticut]
  12. Connecticut Sun [From 2-7/25 trade from Phoenix, Chicago]
  13. Atlanta Dream
  14. Seattle Storm [From 2/25 trade with Las Vegas]
  15. Connecticut Sun [From 4-7/25 trade from Minnesota, Washington]

Second Round:

  1. Seattle Storm [From 6/25 trade with Dallas]
  2. Portland Fire [From 4/1 trade with Chicago]
  3. Connecticut Sun
  4. Washington Mystics
  5. Los Angeles Sparks
  6. Chicago Sky [From 4/1 trade with Portland]
  7. Toronto Tempo
  8. Golden State Valkyries
  9. Los Angeles Sparks [From 2/25 trade with Seattle]
  10. Indiana Fever
  11. Toronto Tempo [From 4/1 trade with Chicago Sky via 3/24 trade with New York]
  12. Phoenix Mercury
  13. Atlanta Dream
  14. Las Vegas Aces
  15. Washington Mystics [From 9/24 trade with Minnesota]

Third Round:

  1. Dallas Wings
  2. Chicago Sky
  3. Connecticut Sun
  4. Washington Mystics
  5. Los Angeles Sparks
  6. Toronto Tempo
  7. Portland Fire
  8. Golden State Valkyries
  9. Seattle Storm
  10. Indiana Fever
  11. New York Liberty
  12. Phoenix Mercury
  13. Atlanta Dream
  14. Las Vegas Aces
  15. Minnesota Lynx