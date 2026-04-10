WNBA Draft 2026: How to Watch, Projected No. 1 Pick, Draft Order

Just eight days after the Women’s March Madness Tournament concludes on April 5, the WNBA’s orange carpet will be rolled out for the 2026 WNBA Draft.

This draft will be the first WNBA Draft for the two newest WNBA expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo.

Star collegiate and international players will be in attendance, with the possibility of being drafted to one of the 15 teams.

2026 WNBA season key dates: Expansion Draft, WNBA Draft, Free Agency, Season Tipoff & more As the WNBA’s new CBA begins to get set into place, players and fans alike can begin to turn their attention to a jam-packed offseason, including the 2026 Draft and a historic Free Agency.

When is the 2026 WNBA Draft?

The draft will take place at 7 p.m ET on Monday, April 13 at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.

How to watch the 2026 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA Draft will be live on ESPN at 7pm ET, and fans are able to purchase tickets to watch the event in person in New York.

Which team has the first pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft?

Like last season, the Dallas Wings have the first pick.

Who is the projected No. 1 pick?

UConn’s Azzi Fudd is projected to be the No. 1 pick across many mock drafts. The No. 1 pick is expected to earn $500,000, according to the new CBA.

2026 WNBA Draft Big Board: The best prospects to watch during March Madness Azzi Fudd, Olivia Miles, Lauren Betts and more lead Jackie Powell’s top WNBA Draft prospects to watch as March Madness continues.

What is the 2026 WNBA Draft Order?

The order for the first five picks of the 2026 Draft was decided during the 2025 Draft Lottery held in November 2025. The five teams that did not make it to the playoffs were involved in the lottery.

The fifth and sixth picks in the first round were determined by the 2026 Expansion Draft between the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo — the Tempo won the coin toss and chose to receive the sixth pick in the draft, while the Fire got the first pick in the Expansion Draft.

First Round:



Dallas Wings Minnesota Lynx [From 4/25 trade with Chicago] Seattle Storm [From 1/24 trade with Los Angeles] Washington Mystics Chicago Sky [From 7/24 trade with Connecticut] Toronto Tempo Portland Fire Golden State Valkyries Washington Mystics [From 8/25 trade with Seattle] Indiana Fever Washington Mystics [From 3-7/25 trade from New York, Connecticut] Connecticut Sun [From 2-7/25 trade from Phoenix, Chicago] Atlanta Dream Seattle Storm [From 2/25 trade with Las Vegas] Connecticut Sun [From 4-7/25 trade from Minnesota, Washington]

Second Round:



Seattle Storm [From 6/25 trade with Dallas] Portland Fire [From 4/1 trade with Chicago] Connecticut Sun Washington Mystics Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky [From 4/1 trade with Portland] Toronto Tempo Golden State Valkyries Los Angeles Sparks [From 2/25 trade with Seattle] Indiana Fever Toronto Tempo [From 4/1 trade with Chicago Sky via 3/24 trade with New York] Phoenix Mercury Atlanta Dream Las Vegas Aces Washington Mystics [From 9/24 trade with Minnesota]

Third Round:

