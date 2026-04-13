2026 WNBA Mock Draft: Free agency signings provide clarity for Wings, Lynx ahead of draft

The Dallas Wings will officially be on the clock tonight when the 2026 WNBA Draft begins, and there’s finally some clarity on who Dallas will select No. 1 overall.

After a free agency frenzy saw many players change teams over the last few days, glaring holes on several WNBA rosters came into focus and provided insight on where some draft prospects might land in the first round.

In contrast to most NBA teams on draft night, WNBA teams favor team fit over talent, making it difficult to read the minds of general managers with nearly 80 percent of the league’s players hitting free agency this offseason. But as free agency slows down, it’s time to take a look at where some of the top prospects may land in tonight’s draft.

1. Dallas Wings: Azzi Fudd, G, UConn

Fudd has been one of the players projected at No. 1 for a while and that prediction is looking more likely following the Dallas Wings’ latest moves during free agency. The additions of Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard suggest Dallas won’t draft a big with the first pick in the WNBA Draft, reuniting Fudd with former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers.

Taurasi: Fudd 'probably' No. 1 pick in WNBA draft Diana Taurasi joins Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby to share which teams can upset Geno Auriemma and UConn, if Azzi Fudd will be the first pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, why she partnered with Greenies and more.

Fudd is the best shooter in the 2026 class and can play both ends of the floor. Fudd’s an off-ball threat, which makes her an ideal pairing with Arike Ogunbowale and Bueckers, who are both more likely to have the ball in their hands. Fudd also shot 42 percent from downtown with the Huskies, which would be a welcome addition to a Wings squad in desperate need of perimeter scoring.

2. Minnesota Lynx: Lauren Betts, C, UConn

Going into her senior year at UConn, Betts was the projected No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. But over the course of the season, Betts’ stock fluctuated in value. There’s no question Betts is one of the best players in this class, but as previously noted, WNBA teams are more inclined to draft for fit over talent.

The aforementioned departures of Smith and Shepard have left a gaping hole in the Minnesota Lynx front court. While they’ve tried to remedy that by signing Natasha Howard in free agency, the Lynx are still in need of a center. Standing at 6-foot-7, Betts is WNBA-ready and would be a force on the glass from Day 1. Her ability to provide extra possessions for the Lynx — who will be without their best player, Napheesa Collier, to start the season — will certainly open the door for Betts to get some minutes as a rookie.

3. Seattle Storm: Olivia Miles, G, TCU

Miles is the perfect player for the Seattle Storm to select at No. 3 to pair with last year’s No. 2 pick, Dominique Malonga, to be the new faces of the franchise following the exits of Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams.

The 5-foot-10 point guard is a magician with the ball in her hands. Her court vision is sublime, and not only is she a gifted passer, she’s also a scoring and triple-double threat.

4. Washington Mystics: Awa Fam, C, Spain

There’s been a lot of buzz about the 19-year-old phenom out of Spain, who may have the highest ceiling in this draft class. The Mystics would be a great landing spot for Fam if Shakira Austin does depart for the Toronto Tempo.

Fam would give the Mystics a chance to land a franchise player and form a young, talented trio with Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Fam’s versatility, speed, and interior dominance will also provide Washington point guard Georgia Amoore more options on offense.

5. Chicago Sky: Flau’jae Johnson, G, LSU

It feels like Johnson and Chicago were made for each other. The Sky have had a very busy free agency and are trying to retool on the fly. They’ve signed a few big names, including Diggins, Azurá Stevens, and DiJonai Carrington, but Johnson’s addition would give the Sky a replacement for Ariel Atkins and some star power following Angel Reese‘s departure.

Johnson: 'I don't allow anybody to label me' LSU star Flau'jae Johnson joins Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby ahead of the 2026 WNBA Draft to discuss her campaign with e.l.f., her legacy and career at LSU, how she balances music and basketball, and more.

6. Toronto Tempo: Kiki Rice, G, UCLA

Rice would be a great addition to the Tempo, a new expansion franchise that is trying to compete from the opening tip.

Rice, fresh off a career year at UCLA where she nearly shot 50-40-90 from the field en route to winning the NCAA title, would provide Toronto depth at either guard position. Rice would also be given the opportunity to develop behind players such as Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes with the potential to be a cornerstone of the franchise in the future, which is something Assistant GM & SVP of Basketball Strategy Eli Horowitz said the team is looking for at No. 6.

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Our Assistant General Manager and Senior Vice President of Basketball Strategy, @EliHorowitz_, shares his intel on the 2026 Entry Draft, and why it’s unique for… pic.twitter.com/q2pQmRXFkI — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) April 12, 2026

7. Portland Fire: Gabriela Jaquez, G, UCLA

As an expansion team, the Fire need everything. Jaquez, a Swiss Army knife on the court, could stoke the flames for the franchise as a rookie.

Jaquez would be an ideal selection at No. 7 as her length and versatility on the wing make her the prototypical three-and-D player. Even with variance in her three-point shooting — she shot just under 40 percent in her senior year at UCLA — her hustle, grit, and tenacity would make her a fan favorite in Portland.

8. Golden State Valkyries: Nell Angloma, F, France

Angloma would be a great depth piece for the Valkyries as she continues to develop her game. The six-foot-one forward averaged 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in Eurobasket last season and shot over 50 percent from the field on two-point attempts.

The Valkyries already boast a number of international players, including French national team members Iliana Rupert and Janelle Salaün, so Angloma wouldn’t feel too far away from home on the West Coast.

9. Washington Mystics: Raven Johnson, G, South Carolina

The Mystics are in need of some depth in their guard rotation, and Johnson fits the bill. Johnson is a great on-ball defender who can guard multiple positions and would immediately improve Washington’s defense at the point of attack.

Johnson would also be paired with Amoore to create a dynamic backcourt for the Mystics, especially if she continues to shoot the three-ball at a high clip (39.8 percent) as she did during her last year at South Carolina.

10. Indiana Fever: Gianna Kneepkens, G, UCLA

Kneepkens would fit in nicely on a Fever team that needs more guards and three-point shooting. A career 43 percent three-point shooter, Kneepkens would space the floor nicely for a team that already boasts Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

11. Washington Mystics: Cotie McMahon, F, Ole Miss

McMahon has the potential to be a great-value addition and depth piece for the Mystics, who are somewhat lean at the forward spot. McMahon had a career year after transferring from Ohio State to Ole Miss, averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Rebels while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Her ability to get downhill and draw fouls would be a welcome addition in Washington.

12. Connecticut Sun: Ta’Niya Latson, G, South Carolina

This spot may be too low for a player who led the nation in scoring a year ago but if Latson is available at No. 12, she would be a great pick for the Sun.

Latson can break down defenses, score in isolation, finish at the ri, and defend her own position. She’d fit into an athletic group of young players on the Connecticut roster and provide some much-needed scoring for a team that was prone to offensive lulls last season.

13. Atlanta Dream: Madina Okot, C, South Carolina

With the 13th pick, the Dream should take a swing at Okot. According to Atlanta GM Dan Padover, the Dream are looking to draft the best player available. It’s hard to argue that Okot wouldn’t be that selection.

Dan Padover says that Atlanta leans towards drafting best player available at 13.



Says they are looking for talent to give some impact this year or impact in the future.



Mentioned they have talent like Isobel Borlase (drafted in 2024) coming in and Sika Kone who can help, too. — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) April 12, 2026

Okot averaged a double-double with 12.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game at South Carolina during her final season and shot nearly 60 percent from the field. Another big in this draft with a lot of potential, the 6-foot-6 center could end up being a steal for a Dream team that currently have a need at her position.

14. Seattle Storm: Angela Dugalić, F, UCLA

Seattle could be a good landing spot for Dugalić or TCU’s Marta Suárez. Both forwards bring skills that would help the Storm. It’s really a toss up which one to go with, but I ended up going with Dugalić.

With Dugalić, you get a versatile two-way player with length who can knock down shots, finish at the rim and guard multiple positions. If Seattle is more interested in a player who can space the floor, then Suárez is the way to go. After 37 percent from the arc at TCU, Suárez would provide Ezi Magbegor with more room to operate.

15. Connecticut Sun: Iyana Martín Carrión, G, Spain

Carrión could be a draft pick that gets stashed, but her talent is undeniable. The Sun could use another point guard on the team to pair with or relieve Leïla Lacan. The combination of her playmaking, finishing, and three-point prowess makes her a very enticing selection. Rachid Meziane would also be a good coach for Carrión with his extensive international experience.