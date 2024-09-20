Nets to retired Hall of Famer Vince Carter in January ceremony

Next month, Vince Carter will be formally inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — a worthy inclusion.

Come Jan. 25, the Brooklyn Nets will retire Carter’s No. 15 jersey, something the club announced back in May but formally set the date for this week.

It’s official: We’re raising @mrvincecarter15’s jersey to the rafters next season.



And we invited a pair of Nets legends to assist with the announcement.



🔗 https://t.co/IkjyKxMU3n pic.twitter.com/qi1khzBK39 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 15, 2024

“We are thrilled to honor former Nets player Vince Carter, who contributed so much to this organization both on and off the court,” Nets Governor Joe Tsai said in a statement. “He is an important part of the Nets franchise history and we look forward to welcoming him to Barclays Center this season to celebrate his legacy.”

Carter played four-and-a-half seasons with the New Jersey Nets (2004-2009), averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and was a three-time All-Star in that stretch, starting twice. He is still third in franchise history in points scored, third in most field goals made, and seventh in assists. Carter came on last season as a color commentator on Brooklyn Nets broadcasts.

Carter is the seventh player to have his number retired by the Nets, joining Jason Kidd, Drazen Petrovic, John Williamson, Bill Mechionni, Julius Erving, and Buck Williams.