Nets to retired Hall of Famer Vince Carter in January ceremony

  
Published September 20, 2024 11:34 AM
New Jersey Nets' Vince Carter goes to the net during a game

UNITED STATES - APRIL 19: New Jersey Nets’ Vince Carter goes to the net during a game against the Washington Wizards at Continental Airlines Arena. The Nets won, 109-101. (Photo by Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

NY Daily News via Getty Images

Next month, Vince Carter will be formally inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — a worthy inclusion.

Come Jan. 25, the Brooklyn Nets will retire Carter’s No. 15 jersey, something the club announced back in May but formally set the date for this week.

“We are thrilled to honor former Nets player Vince Carter, who contributed so much to this organization both on and off the court,” Nets Governor Joe Tsai said in a statement. “He is an important part of the Nets franchise history and we look forward to welcoming him to Barclays Center this season to celebrate his legacy.”

Carter played four-and-a-half seasons with the New Jersey Nets (2004-2009), averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and was a three-time All-Star in that stretch, starting twice. He is still third in franchise history in points scored, third in most field goals made, and seventh in assists. Carter came on last season as a color commentator on Brooklyn Nets broadcasts.

Carter is the seventh player to have his number retired by the Nets, joining Jason Kidd, Drazen Petrovic, John Williamson, Bill Mechionni, Julius Erving, and Buck Williams.

Mentions
Brooklyn Nets Primary Logo Brooklyn Nets