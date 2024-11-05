Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon out ‘multiple weeks’ with calf strain

Aaron Gordon took the court Monday night against Toronto despite being listed on the injury report as having right calf inflammation and a right knee contusion.

That lasted all of 4:16 before Gordon left the game not to return. Now comes news the power forward will be out “multiple weeks” with a strained right calf, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by multiple other Nuggets reporters.

This is a blow to the Nuggets’ already thin depth. Peyton Watson will move into the starting lineup but behind him it likely will mean extra minutes for Michael Porter Jr. as a stretch four, maybe some Hunter Tyson, or one of the bigs like Zeke Naji can slide up a spot for a stretch. None of that is ideal.

The Nuggets also are without point guard Jamal Murray, as he is in the league’s concussion protocol. He could return as soon as Wednesday, but no timeline has been given.

Gordon — who signed a three-year, $103.6 million contract extension just weeks ago — is averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 assists a game this season, shooting a scorching 54.5% on 3-pointers (3.1 attempts a game). While it’s small sample size theater, the Nuggets are outscoring teams by 12.5 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court and getting outscored by 10.8 when he is off this season. The Nuggets were able to get the win over Minnesota without Gordon thanks to a 28-point, 14-rebound, 13-assist triple-double from Nikola Jokic.

Denver sits at 4-3 in the middle of a crowded West, it can’t afford a rough patch in what will be a tight conference all season long.