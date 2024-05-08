 Skip navigation
World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024 - Stop 2
Tom Daley named to fifth British Olympic diving team with new synchro partner
GNFodVpXQAAcGR_.jpeg
NCAA women’s regionals: South Carolina survives; Rachel Heck’s victory paces Stanford
Masters Tournament - Final Round
Tiger Woods practices at Valhalla Golf Club ahead of PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaworkscollegiatefinalhlv3_240508.jpg
HLs: PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Round 3
oly_soc_olytop10_2_uswntgold_240508.jpg
No. 2: USWNT wins gold in front of record crowd
nbc_roto_rwbase_imanaga_240508.jpg
Imanaga’s early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic wins third MVP award

  
Published May 8, 2024 07:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets - Game One

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 04: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball down court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter during Game One of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 04, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Some talking heads balked a year ago at the idea of Nikola Jokic getting a third MVP trophy without having won anything in the postseason (ignoring that it is a regular season award).

Nobody should be complaining now — Jokic won his third NBA MVP award. Jokic becomes only the ninth player in NBA history to win three or more MVPs.

Jokic got 79 first-place votes out of the 99 cast by a panel of media members. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished second and Dallas’ Luka Doncic was third.

Jokic’s numbers are MVP-worthy: 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9 assists per game, shooting 35.9% from 3, 25 triple-doubles — and the advanced stats love him more than the conventional ones.

However, stats don’t tell the whole story with Jokic. He is different than other superstars because he controls the game without dominating the ball. There are other gifted passers and scorers — like Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander —but the ball lives in their hands. Jokic is more of a puppeteer, pulling the strings of the game and making it go his way. Because of that he turns good players such as Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope into key cogs of a championship team.

While there was a surprisingly large gap behind Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic were close in second and third. SGA got 15 first-place votes and 40 second-place votes, while Doncic had four first-place votes and 38 second-place votes. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo finished fourth, the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson was fifth and Boston’s Jayson Tatum finished sixth.

Jokic joins a select group of stars who have won three or more MVPs: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six), Michael Jordan (five), Bill Russell (five), Wilt Chamberlain (four), LeBron James (four), Larry Bird (three), Magic Johnson (three) and Moses Malone (three).

