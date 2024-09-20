 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Drew Allar
Kent State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, trends, and stats for Week 4
Travis Kelce
Chiefs vs. Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injuries, and stats for Week 3
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Alex Bowman wins Bristol pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxs_bristolqualifyinghl_240920.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol
nbc_dlb_rodgersv3_240920.jpg
Rodgers, Saleh interaction a ‘nothing burger’
nbc_dlb_ohtani5050v3_240920.jpg
Ohtani the latest master of his athletic craft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Drew Allar
Kent State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, trends, and stats for Week 4
Travis Kelce
Chiefs vs. Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injuries, and stats for Week 3
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Alex Bowman wins Bristol pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxs_bristolqualifyinghl_240920.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol
nbc_dlb_rodgersv3_240920.jpg
Rodgers, Saleh interaction a ‘nothing burger’
nbc_dlb_ohtani5050v3_240920.jpg
Ohtani the latest master of his athletic craft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2

September 20, 2024 04:11 PM
Relive some of the best moments from Round 2 of the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio.
Up Next
nbc_golf_krogerqueencityrd2_240920.jpg
8:54
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_krogerrd1hl_240919.jpg
8:21
Highlights: Kroger Queen City Championship, Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_maguireintv_2409191.jpg
1:11
Maguire building momentum despite Solheim Cup snub
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellythitikulintv_240919.jpg
1:55
Korda motivated playing alongside Thitikul
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_solheimreacs_240916.jpg
7:08
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solheimrd2_240914.jpg
14:00
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 2 Fourball
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solheim_cigandapedersenint_240914.jpg
1:50
Ciganda predicts a big comeback at Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solheim_khangleeint_240914.jpg
1:16
Khang/Lee ride friendship to win at Solheim, Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_amypettersenchat_240910.jpg
7:28
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogersreportv2_240910.jpg
6:08
How Korda’s stardom fits into Solheim Cup
Now Playing