MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Jett Lawrence in rhythm.jpg
SuperMotocross Playoff Round 3 Practice: Jett Lawrence (450s) and Haiden Deegan (250s) pace the field
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Deshaun Watson Press Conference
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injuries, and stats for Week 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 Big Ten Championship Game
Charlotte 49ers vs. Indiana Hoosiers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, and stats for Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxs_bristolqualifyinghl_240920.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol
nbc_golf_krogerqueencityrd2_240920.jpg
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
nbc_dlb_rodgersv3_240920.jpg
Rodgers, Saleh interaction a ‘nothing burger’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Alex Bowman wins Bristol pole

  
Published September 20, 2024 06:46 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alex Bowman will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday night’s playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway after scoring his first pole of the Cup season Friday.

Bowman led a dominant Hendrick Motorsports performance. Hendrick drivers took the top three spots. After Bowman were teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron.

MORE: Cup starting lineup

Martin Truex Jr., who is 14 points outside a transfer spot to the second round, will start fourth. Chase Briscoe, who holds one of the final transfer spots, qualified fifth.

Ty Gibbs, who holds the final transfer spot, will start 13th, the only Joe Gibbs Racing driver not to qualify in the top 10.

RWR:Spire change.jpg
Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie to switch rides beginning at Kansas
Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol will be the final race for both drivers before switching teams.

Denny Hamlin, who is six points behind Gibbs and Briscoe for a transfer position, will start eighth.

Brad Keselowski, 12 points from the cutline, qualified 23rd. Harrison Burton, 20 points from the cutline, will start 34th in the 37-car field.

The race will be at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network.

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Practice
Friday 5: Denny Hamlin going ‘on offense’ at Bristol to advance in NASCAR Cup playoffs
Denny Hamlin, who has won the past two Bristol Cup races, enters Saturday night’s race six points below the cutline.