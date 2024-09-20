Raptors’ Bruce Brown has right knee scoped, will miss at least start of training camp

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baker Mayfield
Broncos vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3
AUTO: JUN 25 NASCAR Cup Series - Ally 400
Kaulig Racing hires former Trackhouse Racing executive for front office position
LSU Tiger Girls perform before a football game between LSU and Auburn.
UCLA Bruins vs. LSU Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, trends, and stats for Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernewshall_240920.jpg
Reason to worry about Hall’s workload share?
nbc_dps_darrenrovell_240920.jpg
What to do with Ohtani’s 50th home run ball
nbc_dps_boogermcfarland_240920.jpg
What’s next for Young after latest struggles?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baker Mayfield
Broncos vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3
AUTO: JUN 25 NASCAR Cup Series - Ally 400
Kaulig Racing hires former Trackhouse Racing executive for front office position
LSU Tiger Girls perform before a football game between LSU and Auburn.
UCLA Bruins vs. LSU Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, trends, and stats for Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernewshall_240920.jpg
Reason to worry about Hall’s workload share?
nbc_dps_darrenrovell_240920.jpg
What to do with Ohtani’s 50th home run ball
nbc_dps_boogermcfarland_240920.jpg
What’s next for Young after latest struggles?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raptors’ Bruce Brown has right knee scoped, will miss at least start of training camp

  
Published September 20, 2024 12:36 PM

Bruce Brown, who was slowed by a lingering knee issue at the end of last season, has undergone an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his right knee, the team announced.

Brown will be re-evaluated in three weeks, although it likely will be a month at least before we see him on the court again. That timeline would have Brown missing most, if not all, of training camp and the teams’ five preseason games.

Brown played a critical role in Denver’s run to a 2023 ti,tle then took advantage of that to sign a two-year, $45 million contract with the the Pacers that the Nuggets could not match. However, Brown’s game took a step back in Indiana, he didn’t play the role the team hoped, and he was included in a trade to Toronto for Pascal Siakam. With the Raptors for 34 games he averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists a game shooting 31.7% from 3, but said a knee issue slowed him.

This summer, Toronto picked up the $23 million option on his contract partly because he could be a valuable trade piece. Brown will be a free agent after this season.

Mentions
Bruce Brown.png Bruce Brown Toronto Raptors Primary Logo Toronto Raptors