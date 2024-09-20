Raptors’ Bruce Brown has right knee scoped, will miss at least start of training camp

Bruce Brown, who was slowed by a lingering knee issue at the end of last season, has undergone an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his right knee, the team announced.

Brown will be re-evaluated in three weeks, although it likely will be a month at least before we see him on the court again. That timeline would have Brown missing most, if not all, of training camp and the teams’ five preseason games.

Brown played a critical role in Denver’s run to a 2023 ti,tle then took advantage of that to sign a two-year, $45 million contract with the the Pacers that the Nuggets could not match. However, Brown’s game took a step back in Indiana, he didn’t play the role the team hoped, and he was included in a trade to Toronto for Pascal Siakam. With the Raptors for 34 games he averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists a game shooting 31.7% from 3, but said a knee issue slowed him.

Spoke to Bruce Brown in Miami after the Raptors season ended about his knee injury.



"very frustrating" Brown says he has been dealing with a knee injury since he has been with the #raptors



"It's been tough. I mean I really couldn't bend my knee much I really played on one leg… — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) April 14, 2024

This summer, Toronto picked up the $23 million option on his contract partly because he could be a valuable trade piece. Brown will be a free agent after this season.