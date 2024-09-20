Chiefs vs. Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injuries, and stats for Week 3

The defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs travel to Atlanta for their first road game of the season. This road trip comes with some bad news, as RB Isiah Pacheco is expected to miss extended time due to a fractured fibula.

The Atlanta Falcons look to carry the momentum into this weekend after their surprise late 4th quarter comeback Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The two teams have met 10 times since 1972, and the Chiefs have won seven of those meetings. The last Falcons win over the Chiefs was in 2012.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons live Sunday night:

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Time: 8:20 PM EST

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

City: Atlanta, GA

TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Latest Game odds for Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons - Week 3

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Atlanta (+136), Kansas City (-162)

Atlanta (+136), Kansas City (-162) Spread : Kansas City -3

: Kansas City -3 Total : 46.5

The Chiefs opened as a 4.5-point favorite. The line has moved down to -3.0, likely due to the Pacheco news and their outright win as an underdog in Philadelphia last week.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks the play here is Chiefs -3 or pass…

“There is no way I am upgrading the Falcons because they stole the game on a last-minute drive against the Eagles. From where I am standing, the Eagles blew that game more than the Falcons won it. The game from the Eagles was mismanaged from the opening stanza.

The Chiefs are in their first road game and have injury issues. I don’t think they are overly motivated, so I’m off this match.”

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons team stats, betting trends

The Chiefs are 1-1 against the spread this season

The Falcons are 1-1 against the spread this season

The Chiefs are 2-0 to the OVER this season

The Falcons are 2-0 to the UNDER this season

Quarterback matchup for Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes has started the season quietly for the Chiefs. He has thrown for just 442 yards, 3 TDs and 3 INTs

Patrick Mahomes has started the season quietly for the Chiefs. He has thrown for just 442 yards, 3 TDs and 3 INTs Falcons – Kirk Cousins is coming off major Achilles surgery in the offseason. He’s picked up his first win with the Falcons, last week against the Eagles.

Player news & injuries

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (fibula) is OUT (IR)

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier (hip) is questionable

