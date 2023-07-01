 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLMinnesota VikingsKirk Cousins

Kirk
Cousins

Ray Horton, Steve Brown
11:37
Does Ray Horton aspire to return to the NFL? “I don’t think they want me”
Former NFL assistant coach Ray Horton will cap his first season in the USFL with an appearance in the championship game, as head coach of the Pittsburgh Maulers.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Kirk_Cousins_403308.jpg
    Kirk Cousins
    MIN Quarterback #8
    Cousins doesn’t expect contract talks until March
  • Kirk_Cousins_403308.jpg
    Kirk Cousins
    MIN Quarterback #8
    Cousins: ‘I would like to retire as a Viking’
  • Kirk_Cousins_403308.jpg
    Kirk Cousins
    MIN Quarterback #8
    Vikings restructuring Cousins to create cap space
  • Kirk_Cousins_403308.jpg
    Kirk Cousins
    MIN Quarterback #8
    Nothing imminent on a Kirk Cousins extension
  • Kirk_Cousins_403308.jpg
    Kirk Cousins
    MIN Quarterback #8
    Beat: Extending Cousins ‘almost a must’ for cap
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Report: Dolphins have made Dalvin Cook an offer
Report: Dalvin Cook weighing multiple offers
U.S. Bank Stadium is officially debt free, as of Monday
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Yes, the 49ers and Rams could both pursue Kirk Cousins next year
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,