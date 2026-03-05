Falcons will not tender pending RFA Sam Roberts

The Falcons will let one of their pending restricted free agents hit the open market.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Atlanta is not placing an RFA tender on defensive lineman Sam Roberts.

Roberts, 27, appeared in five games with one start for the Falcons in 2025. He recorded 18 total tackles with a sack, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.

A Patriots sixth-round pick in 2022, Roberts has appeared in 20 career games with two starts for New England, Carolina, and Atlanta.