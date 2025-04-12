 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Russell Wilson has started working with his Giants teammates

  
Published April 12, 2025 10:23 AM

The Giants don’t start their offseason program for another week, but quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t waiting to start building relationships with his new teammates.

Wilson shared photos from a workout at Georgia Tech to his Instagram story and it shows that he’s working with three of his targets. Wide receivers Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson joined tight end Theo Johnson at the session with Wilson.

Wilson suggested such workouts would take place at a press conference last month.

“A lot of us want to get throwing already,” Wilson said, via a transcript from the team. “I’ve already talked to Malik [Nabers] a little bit about that and Theo and some of the receivers, Darius, Wan’Dale, [Running back Tyrone] Tracey. Just a lot guys want to get together and start working. I’m excited about doing that right away and start spinning the football around with those guys.”

Wilson’s last three seasons created plenty of doubt about his ability to be the kind of quarterback the Giants need to turn their fortunes around, but his bid to do so will only be helped by getting on the same page as his receivers as quickly as possible.