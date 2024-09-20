 Skip navigation
Top News

Travis Kelce
Chiefs vs. Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injuries, and stats for Week 3
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Alex Bowman wins Bristol pole
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Jett Lawrence in rhythm.jpg
SuperMotocross Playoff Round 3 Practice: Jett Lawrence (450s) and Haiden Deegan (250s) pace the field
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxs_bristolqualifyinghl_240920.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol
nbc_golf_krogerqueencityrd2_240920.jpg
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
nbc_dlb_ohtani5050v3_240920.jpg
Ohtani the latest master of his athletic craft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rodgers, Saleh interaction a 'nothing burger'

September 20, 2024 04:06 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show crew attempts to unpack what happened with Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh's awkward embrace during the Jets' win over the Patriots.
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_240920.jpg
9:21
Are LaPorta, Olave in for better fantasy days?
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_240920.jpg
2:54
Take Robinson, Jennings overs in Week 3
nbc_ffhh_mainstreammedia_240920.jpg
7:04
Don’t sleep on Robinson, Smith
nbc_ffhh_patsoffense_240920.jpg
6:04
Pats offense, Saleh hugs see stock plummet
nbc_ffhh_injuries_240920.jpg
4:00
Fantasy ramifications of Week 3 injuries
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernewshall_240920.jpg
6:31
Reason to worry about Hall’s workload share?
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernewsjets_240920.jpg
9:36
Analyzing Jets’ passing attack after Pats blowout
nbc_dps_boogermcfarland_240920.jpg
14:38
What’s next for Young after latest struggles?
nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
14:51
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
4:52
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
2:24
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3
nbc_pft_jetsschedule_240920.jpg
11:47
Evaluating Jets’ playoff path with veteran roster
