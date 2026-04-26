2026 NFL Draft Grades for all NFC Teams: Giants earn high marks, 49ers get an F

With the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, it’s time to give out some grades. For all of our AFC grades, check out Eric Froton’s excellent article.

Arizona Cardinals

Draft Grade: D+

Pick 3: Jeremiah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Pick 34: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

Pick 65: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Pick 104: Kaleb Proctor, DL, SE Louisiana

Pick 143: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

Pick 183: Karson Sharar, LB, Iowa

Pick 217: Jayden Williams, OT, Ole Miss

The Cardinals were widely thought to be the clear trade-down spot at the top of the board. With Jacoby Brissett under center for 2026, this is a team that was clearly playing for 2027. If another GM was willing to give them a haul of draft picks, it made sense to take the surplus value and send the No. 3 pick. That never happened and the Cardinals guaranteed Jeremiyah Love more money than any other running back in NFL history. His $53 million contract is fully guaranteed and features $17 million more in guarantees than Saquon Barkley’s deal. Love is a great running back, but the Cardinals are committed to him as if he’s already the league’s best runner.

Chase Bisontis was a strong choice in the second round. It was also the last time Arizona chose a player within 18 spots of their projected draft pick, according to Arif Hasan’s Big Board . The board is simply an aggregate of over 100 industry boards. It predicts draft capital well, meaning it gives both an idea of how to value a player’s outlook and when they should be available in the draft.

There was, however, some late steam for Carson Beck that likely wasn’t picked up by the big board. Beck has an NFL frame but not an elite arm. His decision-making can also be frustrating. Beck is an expensive flyer for a team likely planning on drafting a first-round quarterback in 12 months, but it’s hard to ever knock a team for shooting their shot at the most important position in sports.

Atlanta Falcons

Draft Grade:

Pick 48: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Pick 79: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Pick 134: Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

Pick 208: Anterio Thompson, DT, Washington

Pick 215: Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

Pick 231: Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State

The Falcons didn’t have a first-round pick after moving back into the first round last year to land James Pearce Jr. Avieon Terrell was a player with first-round potential, but his size (5’10/186) and dreadful 4.64 40 clearly scared some teams off. Atlanta took him at a value, and historically, NFL teams overreact to NFL Combine performances, so I think the Falcons played the game well here. With his brother A.J. occupying an outside corner role in Atlanta, Terrell will get to play slot early in his career.

Zacharia Branch has a place in the NFL, but I’m not sure what he brings to the table is worth a Day Two pick. Branch earned 35.8 percent of his career yards on screens. That rate is the highest for a wide receiver drafted since 2018, putting him just above Malachi Corley and Anthony Schwartz. It’s not a profile with a high success rate, and a team without a first-round pick used one of their two day two picks to secure it.

Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels is a really fun bet for the Falcons. He was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year as a safety at Oklahoma State. Later in his career, he transferred to Oklahoma, switched positions, and put up strong numbers there as well. He totaled nine TFLs and 27 stops in 2025. Daniels is still learning how to play linebacker, but I’m a sucker for an off-ball linebacker with a coverage background.

Carolina Panthers

Draft Grade:

Pick 19: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Pick 49: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

Pick 83: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Pick 129: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

Pick 144: Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State

Pick 151: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Pick 227: Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH)

The Panthers more or less went all in on Bryce Young via the draft, using two of their first three picks on offensive players. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the playoffs, meaning his availability for a chunk of the 2026 season is up in the air. Freeling could backfill his role out of the gates. He only made 17 starts in college, but Freeling has a massive, 6’7/315, frame with room to grow and started at left tackle in the SEC. It’s a great upside bet.

In the third round, Carolina added Tennessee’s speedster wideout Chris Brazzell. He profiles as a Z in the NFL and his speed could immediately earn him a spot in the Panthers’ three-receiver set. The Panthers are closing in on decision time with Bryce Young. He needs to find another gear in 2026 or the team may want to go in another direction. After improving his line and receiver room, there will be no more excuses for Young.

Chicago Bears

Draft Grade: C+

Pick 25: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Pick 57: Logan Jones, IOL, Iowa

Pick 69: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Pick 89: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU

Pick 124: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Pick 166: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

Pick 213: Jordan van den Berg, DL, Georgia Tech

Dillon Thieneman was widely expected to go to the Vikings a few picks before Chicago took the podium. They passed, and it almost feels a bit personal for Ben Johnson to take the guy everyone thought would be wearing purple and gold. Thieneman is a Swiss Army Knife safety who can affect both the run and pass from several positions.

The Logan Jones pick, on the other hand, felt like a panic decision from Chicago’s front office. Drew Dahlman, their starting center, abruptly retired this offseason. They then went out and took Jones a whole 21 picks before his forecasted draft slot. Jones was an elite pass-protector at Iowa, specifically as a senior, so I admittedly still like the player here.

Chicago got weird on offense again with Zavion Thomas. He was outside the top 250 players on the big board, meaning the Bears could likely have landed him multiple rounds later. Thomas topped out at 503 yards in college and neither of his teams seemed all that interested in getting him the ball. He profiles as a return specialist in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys

Draft Grade: A-

Pick 11: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Pick 23: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Pick 92: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

Pick 112: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

Pick 114: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Pick 137: LT Overton, DL, Alabama

Pick 218: Anthony Smith, WR, East Carolina

This was the year of positional value not mattering. It was a weak class at premium positions with elite prospects at non-premium spots. That was the widespread mantra of draftniks in this class and many used it as a reason to push certain players up their boards. With all of that drumbeat heading into the draft, it baffles me that Caleb Downs was available at 11th overall. Downs is an instinctive pass defender who can also step in to stop the run. He does a lot of everything at an elite level. Downs was a steal for Dallas.

With their second-first round pick, Dallas took a bigger swing (read: more risk) on Malachi Lawrence. He’s a speed demon with good production, but his size (6’4/253) could make him a liability against the run, which was not his strong suit in college.

As expected, the Cowboys didn’t let their foot off the gas when it came to drafting defensive talents. Jaishawn Barham has a unique profile. He split his time between off-ball and EDGE duties in college. He posted his best numbers at Michigan in 2025, tallying 10 TFLs and four sacks. I’m not entirely sure what his role will look like in the NFL, but I’m intrigued.

Detroit Lions

Draft Grade: C+

Pick 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Pick 44: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Pick 118: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

Pick 157: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Pick 168: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

Pick 205: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech

Pick 222: Tyre West, EDGE, Tennessee

Miller was a stalwart right tackle for the Tigers, making 54 career starts over four seasons. His addition means that Penei Sewell will indeed move to left tackle, and I think that’s a far better setup than taking an inferior left tackle prospect and forcing them to start in Week 1.

The Lions kept it simple in the second round. A Michigan EDGE had a bunch of sacks — 10 to be specific — last year? They have found succes with the model before. Now they have a pair of Michigan defenders to get after the passer in Aidan Hutchinson and Derrick Moore.

Kendrick Law was a surprising pick in the fifth round. He never earned playing time at Alabama and peaked at 540 yards in his lone season at Kentucky. He looks more like a special teamer based on his production profile, and the Lions gave up a late-round selection to move up and grab him.

Green Bay Packers

Draft Grade: B

Pick 52: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Pick 77: Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri

Pick 120: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Pick 153: Jager Burton, IOL, Kentucky

Pick 201: Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

Pick 216: Trey Smack, K, Florida

The Packers didn’t take the podium until pick No. 52, where they selected Brandon Cisse. The former Gamecock allowed just 18 receptions in 2025 and is physical enough to face most wideouts in one-on-one coverage. He’s also a competitive run defender. This isn’t the flashiest pick, but it makes sense for a team with a relatively weak cornerback room.

Dani Dennis-Sutton was a five-star recruit who played extremely well in each of the past two years, logging 8.5 sacks twice. He never made the leap from good to great at Penn State, and maybe that never happens. Even if it doesn’t, he has a future as a physical EDGE2 in Green Bay. Of course, as a former Nittany Lion, his 99th-percentile athleticism is a given.

Dani Dennis-Sutton was drafted in round 4 with pick 120 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.96 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 9 out of 2257 DE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/P8hlpVu0IO pic.twitter.com/GETVs1EQUW — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026

Los Angeles Rams

Pick 13: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Pick 61: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Pick 93: Keagen Trost, IOL, Missouri

Pick 197: CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

Pick 232: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

Draft Grade: D+

For other teams, this draft haul would be worth a far better grade. The Rams aren’t other teams. They spent one of their first two picks in a trade for Trent McDuffie, who then needed a new contract. Davante Adams and Matthew Stafford are both under contract for just one more season. This team is as win-now as they come. I’m not sure they got a single year-one contributor. They certainly didn’t in Ty Simpson, despite making him one of the biggest reaches in the first round.

Here is where each of tonight's 1st round picks sat on @ArifHasanNFL's consensus big board at the time they were drafted. The grey line indicates the average "best available" rank from previous drafts. pic.twitter.com/flAEZ0y6gv — Anthony Reinhard (@reinhardNFL) April 24, 2026

Simpson doesn’t profile as a Sean McVay quarterback either. McVay went from a Super Bowl runner-up to a world champion by exchanging his system-savant in Jared Goff for a true gunslinger in Stafford. Simpson does not have an elite physical profile for McVay to build his offense around. With all that being said, I again cannot flunk a team for addressing the most important position in football, though I came close.

Max Klare was a top-three tight end prospect for me. He had elite production at Purdue before serving as more of boring Y tight end at Ohio State. His counting stats dipped, but the experience likely made him a better player in the long run. Do the Rams really need another tight end with Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, and Davis Allen all back for 2026? Higbee and Parkinson will be free agents next offseason, but this isn’t a team that should be too concerned with 2027.

CJ Daniels peaked at 1,000 yards at Liberty, but looked overmatched at LSU and Miami, where he went for 480 and 557 yards respectively. He’s a craft route-runner, which I’m sure McVay loves, who profiles as a rotational WR3 in the pros.

Minnesota Vikings

Draft Grade: B-

Pick 18: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

Pick 51: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Pick 82: Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

Pick 97: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Pick 98: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

Pick 159: Max Bredeson, HB, Michigan

Pick 163: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Pick 198: Demond Clairborne, RB, Wake Forest

Pick 235: Gavin Gerhardt, C, Cincinnati

The Vikings took an almost shocking swing on Caleb Banks, who had largely fallen out of the first-round conversation heading into the draft. Banks missed most of his final season with a foot injury and he’s still recovering from a related surgery to this day. In 2024, Banks totaled 4.5 sacks on 29 pressures. Banks is a dangerous pass-rusher and his 6’6/330 frame is more than enough to stuff run lanes, though that’s an aspect of his game that needs work.

Minnesota doubled down on its defensive line with Domonique “Big Citrus” Orange. That goes on the Mount Rushmore of nicknames. Big Citrus is a gap-filling tackle who should complement Banks’ skill set well, especially early in their careers.

With Aaron Jones being forced to take a pay cut and the Jordan Mason trade flopping last year, running back was quietly a big need for the Vikings. They addressed the position with Wake Forest’s Demond Claiborne. At 5’10/188, Claiborne won’t shoulder the entire workload at any point in his career, but his 4.37 40 speed could make him a great change-of-pace back.

New Orleans Saints

Grade: B

Pick 8: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Pick 42: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

Pick 73: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Pick 132: Jeremiah Wright, IOL, Auburn

Pick 136: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Pick 172: Lorenzo Styles Jr., CB, Ohio State

Pick 190: Barion Brown, WR, LSU

Pick 219: TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

The Saints had DeVuaghn Vele penciled in as their WR2 before the draft and left Pittsburgh with a wide receiver who has true No. 1 upside. His injury history is a legitimate concern, but I think it was smart not to weigh a few isolated events too heavily when considering how much this roster needed another pass-catcher.

Mickey Loomis eventually doubled and tripled down on pass-catching weapons with Oscar Delp and Bryce Lance. Delp is a great blocker with some potential for YAC production. He could be a strong complement to Juwan Johnson. Lance is a pure burner in the mold of fellow North Dakota State alum Christian Watson. He won’t have much room to break out in this offense, but Lance figures to be a classic “better in real life than fantasy” wideout.

New Orleans even scooped up Barion Brown from LSU. Brown also boasts elite speed, though his most likely role in 2026 will be as a return specialist. All of these moves point toward the Saints unleashing Tyler Shough. He got the ball rolling as a rookie and was particularly effective as a deep thrower. Shough was second in the NFL in accurate throw rate on throws 20+ yards downfield in 2025 and he went deep at the 11th-highest rate. This time is now built to take advantage of that strength.

New York Giants

Draft Grade: A-

Pick 5: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

Pick 10: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Pick 37: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Pick 74: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Pick 186: Bobby Jamison-Travis, DL, Auburn

Pick 192: J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois

Pick 193: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

The Giants went with a bread-and-butter best player available approach on night one and it could pay dividends right away. Arvell Reese was a strong candidate to go second overall and made it to them at five. Francis Mauigoa was the betting favorite to be the top lineman drafted and they got him at No. 10.

A slight yellow flag I’ll wave here is the usage for both players. John Harbaugh said after the first round that Reese will play off-ball linebacker and Mauigoa will start at right guard.

John Harbaugh: Arvell Reese will start off at ILB next to Tremaine Edmunds. He'll move all over. Says he was their top non-QB on the board.



Francis Mauigoa will kick inside to right guard. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 24, 2026

Both players could play high-value positions. Instead, Harbaugh is moving them to spots traditionally buried on the positional value rankings. This, however, is almost certainly temporary for Mauigoa. Reese is more up for debate, though I still believe he will get plenty of opportunities to rush the passer early in his career.

Harbaugh then scooped up Colton Hood, who was a fringe-first-rounder, at the top of the second round. Hood is a physical corner with enough speed to recover when he gets too aggressive. This was arguably the best three-pick start to any draft class this year.

Philadelphia Eagles

Draft Grade: B+

Pick 20: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Pick 54: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Pick 68: Markel Bell, OT, Miami

Pick 178: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Pick 207: Micah Morris, G, Georgia

Pick 244: Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

Pick 251: Uar Bernard, DT, Nigeria

Pick 252: Keyshawn James-Newby, EDGE, New Mexico

Allow me to say the line.

Howie did it again.

This time Eagles GM Howie Roseman moved up to scoop a falling Makai Lemon. He has made acquiring a marquee faller an annual affair, and this one just so happened to cover up the massive hole that’s about to be left by A.J. Brown’s departure.

Roseman also got my TE2 of the class, Eli Stowers, who should take over the starting role in 2027, when Dallas Goedert hits free agency.

Cole Payton is quietly one of the most interesting picks of the class. All eyes are on Jalen Hurts this year, with many calling it a make-or-break season for him. Just like they did with Carson Wentz, the Eagles aren’t going into that type of season without an ace up their sleeves. Payton is a rugged dual-threat passer who bombed the ball downfield with stunning accuracy and frequency in 2025. At 6’3/232, he also has the build of a potential tush pusher.

San Francisco 49ers

Draft Grade: F

Pick 33: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

Pick 70: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Pick 90: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

Pick 107: Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma

Pick 127: Carver Willis, OT, Washington

Pick 139: Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Pick 154: Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana

Pick 179: Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas

How many times are we going to have to teach the 49ers this lesson? They are one of the teams most likely to reach on players every year, hemorrhaging value to get their guys. Does it work? Of course not.

WR De’Zhaun Stribling joins a very exclusive 49ers tradition: massive draft reaches. Biggest SF reaches by relative reach factor:



1. P Mitch Wishnowsky: 226 pick reach / 3.05

2. RB Tyrion Davis-Price: 178 / 2.91

3. RB Joe Williams: 215 / 2.78

4. WR De'Zhaun Stribling 58 / 2.76… https://t.co/ZxpXgwlpTZ pic.twitter.com/Mp5BDNSbsn — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) April 24, 2026

This list of their biggest reaches versus the consensus boards features a number of hits you can count on one hand, with a few 2025 picks still up in the air. They took De’Zhaun Stribling over 50 picks ahead of his big board ranking. Stribling averaged a paltry 1.7 career yards per route run and topped out at just under 900 yards.

Kaelon Black also fits the bill for a 49ers reach, going over 100 spots ahead of his big board rank. Black was a committee back in college who sat outside the top 100 runners in yards after contact per attempt in 2025.

Dugger, Cruz Jr., and Willis were all over 100 picks early according to the big board as well. This would be acceptable if the 49ers had a track record of consistently beating the draft. They don’t.

Seattle Seahawks

Draft Grade: C-

Pick 32: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Pick 64: Bud Clark, S, TCU

Pick 99: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

Pick 148: Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa

Pick 199: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Kansas

Pick 236: Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Pick 242: Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota

Pick 255: Michael Dansby, CB, Arizona

I get it. The Seahawks did need to add a running back and this class doesn’t have a third home run hitter after Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Price even has some stylistic similarities to Ken Walker, though the latter was extremely productive in college while Price was not. If they wanted a Walker replacement, it was now or never at pick No. 32. Given Price’s limited profile and the low positional value of running back, I think the answer should have been never, even though Price is at least a strong scheme fit at a position of need.

Seattle then doubled down on their secondary with Bud Clark and Julian Neal. Clark is a ball-hawking deep safety. He totaled 15 interceptions in four years as a starter, two of which were house calls. Neal is a big outside corner at 6’2/203 who also brings plenty of ball productio to the table. He notched four interceptions and 16 PBUs over the past two years. Neither player is guaranteed to start right away, but I respect a team that values production.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft Grade:

Pick 15: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Pick 46: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Pick 84: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Pick 116: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Pick 155: DeMonte Kapehart, DL, Clemson

Pick 160: Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame

Pick 185: Bauer Sharp, TE, LSU

The Bucs ended Rueben Bain’s fall at pick No. 15. Bain’s short arms and good but not great production likely caused his slide, but he’s a beast on film and his advanced numbers are far more generous than his sack totals.

Tampa Bay lost Hall of Fame linebacker Lavonte David to retirement this offseason. Josiah Trotter won’t be the only linebacker doing what they can to fill his shoes. The Bucs also brought in Alex Anzalone. But Trotter will be part of the solution right away. Trotter is effective on every down and has the production to back up his impressive tape.

You can never have too many receivers, but did the Bucs really need to spend a third-round pick on their WR4? With Mike Evans gone, they have Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, and Jalen McMillan all penciled in for starting roles. Even Tez Johnson proved to be a successful role-player in 2026. With that being said, I like Hurst as a high-end field-stretcher. Maybe he supplants McMillan, or the team moves on from Godwin sooner than expected.

Washington Commanders

Draft Grade: B-

Pick 7: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Pick 71: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Pick 147: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

Pick 187: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Pick 209: Matt Gulbin, C, Michigan State

Pick 223: Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Rutgers

Sonny Styles is a sideline-to-sideline defender who blows up run plays and has record-setting athleticism, allowing him to keep up with any tight end or running back in coverage. Like Caleb Downs, he became a slam dunk pick when you didn’t have to spend a top-five pick to land him.

The Commanders have Terry McLaurin at receiver and almost nothing else. They needed a wideout with a long-term WR1 ceiling. Having spent their only pick between one and 71 on Styles, they had to wait until the first few tiers of receiver were off the board to address that position. Antonio Williams is a slot-only possession receiver who produced plenty on carries, returns, and even a few pass attempts, but his YAC numbers were rather muted for a player with his skill set. Given Washington’s clear need at receiver and the depth this class had, it’s a miss to only take one wideout, even with their limited number of picks.

Kaytron Allen is going to take over this backfield by the end of his rookie season. He’s not the sexiest runner, but he follows his blocks and doesn’t go down on first contact. Allen is the type of back coaches and fans love more than fantasy players. With so little at the position on this roster, that archetype makes a ton of sense for Washington.