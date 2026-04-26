2026 NFL Draft Grades for all AFC Teams: Browns make strides, Jaguars get flunked

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books which means we can begin parsing the respective draft classes of the AFC. I utilized Arif Hassan’s Industry Big Board to help frame the relative consensus pre-draft rankings of some of the players mentioned.

Baltimore Ravens

Draft Grade: B

Pick 14: Olaivavega Ioane,OG, Penn State

Pick 45: Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

Pick 80: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

Pick 115: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Pick 133: Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU

Pick 162: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Pick 173: Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

Pick 174: Adam Randall, RB, Baltimore

Pick 211: Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State

Pick 250: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

Pick 253: Evan Beerntsen, OG, Northwestern

Baltimore’s interest in Ioane at the 14th pick was evident throughout the pre-draft process, with the Ravens valuing the instant production they should get from the plug & play interior lineman. Edge Zion Young was ultra-productive at Missouri and opened eyes at the Senior Bowl, leading to some first round steam. Getting Young at 45 was a solid value at a premium position. What’s interesting about the Ja’Kobi Lane/Elijah Sarratt combo is the relative similarity in their profiles as big receivers who win on the outside with back shoulder throws and winning at the catch point despite lacking ideal sub-4.5s speed. Their selections are a clear signal to the current Ravens WR room that times are changing. Hibner established himself after star SMU TE R.J. Maryland got injured in 2024, and followed up a pair of very effective seasons with a great combine. He’s an intriguing replacement for Isaiah Likely.

Buffalo Bills

Draft Grade: B-

Pick 35: T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

Pick 62: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Pick 102: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

Pick 125: Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut

Pick 126: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Pick 167: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Pick 181: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

Pick 229:: Toriano Pride, CB, Missouri

Pick 239: Tommy Doman Jr, P, Florida

Pick 240: Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, OG, Texas A&M

Buffalo went defense (Parker/Igbinosun) with their only two picks in the first three rounds, and doubled up on positions that they selected in 2025, which is a somewhat of an indictment on their 2025 first round CB Maxwell Hairston and third round Edge Landon Jackson (pick 72), not to mention Buffalo took Ohio State CB Jordan Hancock (pick 170) and Virginia Tech CB Dorian Strong (pick 177) later in the draft to try and find a solution at corner.

The Bills still did a nice job moving back incrementally and banking extra picks to offset their lack of a 3rd rounder. Igbinosun led the nation in penalties in 2024, while WR Skyler Bell was incredibly productive at UConn and was a nice value at 125 considering his industry consensus big board ranking is 84th in the class. Kilgore was also a solid pick at #167 (91st big board ranking).

Cincinnati Bengals

Draft Grade: B-

Pick 41: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Pick 72: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Pick 128: Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Pick 140: Colbie Young, WR, Georgia

Pick 189: Brian Parker II, C, Duke

Pick 221: Jack Endries, TE, Texas

Pick 226: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy

Taking Howell with their first selection after spending the 17th overall on his former Aggies teammate, and fellow Edge defender, Shemar Stewart last year reflects how the organization feels about Stewart after he recorded a ghastly 41.2 PFF defensive grade with a 25% missed tackle rate. Though twitchy with a diverse toolkit, Howell’s 30 ¼” arms are amongst the shortest ever recorded for the position. CB Tacario Davis is a long boundary corner who followed HC Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington and had first round potential heading into last year. He was taken 48 spots ahead of his consensus ranking, making him and Georgia WR Colbie Young (233rd ranking) their most glaring overdraftees. Lew at 128 (76th) Parker II at 189 (111th industry) and Endries at 221 (128th industry) are all quality Day 3 stabs.

Cleveland Browns

Draft Grade: A

Pick 9: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Pick 24: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Pick 39: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Pick 58: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Pick 86: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Pick 126: Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

Pick 144: Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama

Pick 170: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

Pick 182: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Pick 248: Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU

Cleveland is fresh off a banner 2025 draft that landed them an extra 2026 1st rounder, DT Mason Graham, RB Quinshon Judkins, TE Harold Fannin and Defensive ROY LB Carson Schwesinger. Once again, Cleveland correctly read the market, trading down from 6-to-9 and still getting their intended target OT Spencer Fano who was the first OL off the board. The Browns were likely deliberating Concepcion or Boston at #24, and paired the two with the 39th pick, which makes sense because they have disparate skill sets that could complement each other, in a perfect world. Numerous mocks had McNeil-Warren going in the first round, and he ranks 24th on the consensus big board, so getting him at #58 is a coup. I like the TE duo and Brailsford as well, making it a second-straight solid draft for the Browns.

Denver Broncos

Draft Grade: C

Pick 66: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Pick 108: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Pick 111: Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

Pick 152: Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Pick 246: Miles Scott, S, Illinois

Pick 256: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

Pick 257: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

Denver kicked off their draft by taking the 129th ranked player on the industry board, Tyler Onyedim, at 66th overall. That being said, each of their next three selections were at least 20+ picks ahead of consensus, with Jonah Coleman being a RB that I really like and think he can challenge for the starting job in Denver eventually. TE Joly could carve out a prominent role behind Evan Engram, but there isn’t going to be a major impact from this class and feels like the Broncos were just trying to fill holes with mid-to-late picks here.

Houston Texans

Draft Grade: C-

Pick 26: Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

Pick 36: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Pick 59: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

Pick 106: Febechi Nwaiwu, OG, Oklahoma

Pick 123: Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson

Pick 141: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

Pick 204: Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College

Pick 243: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

Houston selected Rutledge, who was rated as the 59th overall prospect in the class, at #26 before taking part in the now infamous Day 2 blocking TE run of the century by taking TE Marlin Klein 59th overall despite being ranked 158th on the industry board. They continued to go off the board with Nwaiwu at 106 (191st industry), Woodaz at 123 (281 industry rank), signaling a trend. That being said, S Kamari Ramsey was a good deal at 141st (92nd industry). And DT Kayden McDonald should be an immediate contributor. All together, this was not a particularly impressive draft haul for the Texans.

Indianapolis Colts

Draft Grade: C+

Pick 53: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Pick 78: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

Pick 113: Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky

Pick 135: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Pick 156: George Gumbs, Edge, Florida

Pick 214: Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State

Pick 237: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

Pick 254: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

The Colts were laser focused on improving their defense, using five of their first six selections to improve that side of the ball. Though the Colts didn’t have a first rounder, LB CJ Allen at 53 (35th industry) and S A.J. Haulcy at 78 (56th industry) were both strong values, with the only notable reach being Edge Gumbs at 156 (235th industry). I feel like the Colts identified perceived areas of need and filled them with logical players that make sense for their scheme. It’s not an eye popping class at first glance, but there’s some talent to work with.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Draft Grade: F

Pick 24: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Pick 81: Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M

Pick 88: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Pick 89: Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland

Pick 119: Wesley Williams, Edge, Duke

Pick 164: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

Pick 196: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Pick 203: C.J. Williams, WR, Stanford

Pick 233: Zach Durfee, Edge, Washington

Pick 240: Parker Hughes, LB, Middle Tennessee State

Where to begin with this class, let’s start at the top with blocking TE extraordinaire Boerkircher at 24 who was considered the 163rd best prospect in the class by the industry consensus ranks. The Jags kept the party rolling with DT Regis at 81 (150th industry), Jalen Huskey at 89 (187th industry) and Wesley Williams at 119 (236th industry). The only above market player they selected in the first four rounds was OG Pregnon at 81 who experienced one of the biggest falls of the draft from his #41 industry ranking. It’s hard to imagine the Jaguars extracting more value from this class than they expended to acquire it.

Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Grade: B+

Pick 9: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Pick 29: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Pick 40: R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

Pick 109: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Pick 161: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Pick 176: Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

Pick 249: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Chiefs used the opportunity to leverage their rare high draft slot to rebuild their defense, taking the top cornerback in the class in Delane, followed by DT Woods and speed Edge rusher R Mason Thomas within the first 40 picks of the draft. I like Jadon Canady as a feisty slot corner to help replace the departed Trent McDuffie, while versatile RB Emmett Johnson should be able to contribute to the RB rotation. Hard to argue with what the Chiefs did here, as they took advantage of the Mahomes ACL reset year and should be reinvigorated defensively this season.

Las Vegas Raiders

Draft Grade: B-

Pick 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Pick 38: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Pick 67: Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn

Pick 91: Trey Zuhn III, C, Texas A&M

Pick 101: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Pick 122: Mike Washington Jr, RB, Arkansas

Pick 150: Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona

Pick 175: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

Pick 195: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

Pick 229: Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State

After making it official by taking Fernando Mendoza with the first overall, then reached a bit to take the toolsy CB Stukes with the #38 (60th industry) and Edge Crawford at 67 (90th industry). They stopped the free fall of Jermod McCoy with the first pick of Day 3, which could turn out to be an incredible value or a total blank if the knee concerns crop up again. I like Zuhn and Washington Jr. had an excellent pre-draft evaluation process. While the talent after Mendoza isn’t overwhelming, I still think the Raiders took a step in the right direction.

Los Angeles Chargers

Draft Grade: C

Pick 22: Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

Pick 63: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

Pick 105: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Pick 117: Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

Pick 131: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

Pick 145: Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina

Pick 202: Logan Taylor, OG, Boston College

Pick 206: Alex Harkey, OG, Oregon

Despite being one of the older top prospects in the draft, Mesidor was wildly productive at Miami and fills a need at Edge. While Slaughter is technically a reach at 63 (93rd industry), Center is a niche, specialized position and the Chargers dealt with atrocious play at C last season, so it was clearly a pain point they intended to address and Slaughter won the Rimington Award last year. After Justin Herbert was routinely assaulted behind a porous, and injury-marred, offensive line last year, it’s no wonder why LA would use four of their eight picks to address that position group. None of the Chargers selections were wild reaches or precipitous values, all remained sound and within the expected range of each player. Nothing flashy here, but focused and logical.

Miami Dolphins

Draft Grade: A

Pick 12: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Pick 27: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Pick 43: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Pick 75: Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

Pick 87: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

Pick 94: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Pick 130: Trey Moore, Edge, Texas

Pick 138: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Pick 158: Michael Taafe, S, Texas

Pick 177: Kevin Coleman Jr, WR, Missouri

Pick 180: Seydou Traore, TE, Mississippi State

Pick 200: DJ Campbell, OG, Texas

Pick 238: Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa

With a massive 13 selections, the Dolphins’ 2026 draft signals a clear reset following the departure of former HC Mike McDaniel and QB Tua Tagovailoa. Gargantuan LT Kadyn Proctor will be expected to anchor their offensive line going forward, while SDSU CB Chris Johnson and LB Rodriguez are both very accomplished and projectable defenders who should play immediately. Miami addressed their thin WR room by taking one of my favorite upside receivers in Chris Bell, in addition to WR Caleb Douglas and slot WR Kevin Coleman to go with a flex-TE receiving specialist in Seydou Traore. Both Edge Llewellyn at 238 (135th industry) and LB Louis at pick 138 (68th industry) were sterling values at their respective positions. There’s a lot to like about Miami’s draft.

New England Patriots

Draft Grade: B

Pick 28: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Pick 55: Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

Pick 95: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Pick 171: Karon Prunty, DB, Wake Forest

Pick 196: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

Pick 212: Namdi Obiazor, LB, TCU

Pick 234: Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech

Pick 245: Jam Miller, RB, Alabama

Pick 247: Quintayvious Hutchins, Edge, Boston College

New England badly needed to provide help blocking on the outside to QB Drake Maye after the complete destruction the Seahawks DL unleashed upon the Patriots OL in the Super Bowl. They had 11 picks entering the day, and were aggressive in trading up to secure the last top-tier OT available in Caleb Lomu at 28, and then moving up eight spots to take havoc-maven Edge Gabe Jacas at 55. TE Raridon was a premium recruit at ND that scared some teams off with two prior knee injuries under his belt, but his 9.46 RAS quelled many of those concerns. I have multiple Campus-to-Canton league shares of Raridon and am thrilled with the landing spot. However things went off the rails for a moment when they took Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty at 171, in spite of Prunty being ranked a cavernous 536th on Arif Hassan’s industry big board. Bill Belichick may have moved on, but the Patriots still will throw a draft curveball or two our way. OT Crownover is a superb value at 196 (124th industry) considering his freaky 35 3/8th” arms are physical traits that cannot be taught. In summation, I thought the Patriots were strident in addressing their roster holes and achieved what they set out to accomplish.

New York Jets

Draft Grade: A-

Pick 2: David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Pick 16: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Pick 30: Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

Pick 50: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Pick 103: Darrell Jackson Jr, DT, Florida State

Pick 110: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Pick 188: Anez Cooper, OG, Miami

Pick 228: VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

The #2 pick market on the gambling/prediction sites was a wild ride for those of us who were keeping track, with the Jets choosing David Bailey’s true Edge profile over that of hybrid LB Arvell Reese. Sadiq is one of the freakiest athletes to ever play the TE position, while WR Omar Cooper hopes to provide a security blanket opposite WR Garrett Wilson for whoever QB Geno Smith’s eventual replacement will be. Everyone I know loves Ponds in spite of his diminutive stature, while S Paye is a certified steal at 228 (122 industry). They even got a veteran 4-year starter QB Klubnik to potentially take some reps later in the year for evaluation purposes. Hard to argue with the Jets draft haul, job well done.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft Grade: C-

Pick 21: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Pick 47: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Pick 76: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Pick 85: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Pick 96: Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

Pick 121: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

Pick 169: Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

Pick 210: Gabe Rubio, Edge, Notre Dame

Pick 224: Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma

Pick: 230: Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy

By now everyone reading this knows about the now infamous Makai Lemon/Pittsburgh phone call that got rudely interrupted by the Eagles trading up with Dallas, ruining Pitt’s plans for the 21st pick and sending their C-Suite into hysterics trying to figure out what to do with the little time remaining on the clock. The result was the somewhat raw OT Iheanachor (33rd industry) being selected, which set off a chain of events that led to possession WR Germie Bernard being their next pick at 47. From there, four of their next six picks were taken at least 45+ spots ahead of their consensus ranking, with Edge Gabe Rubio of Notre Dame at 210 not appearing on the rankings altogether. Dunker is a fun story and a nice value at 96 (65th industry), but I have questions about many of their other selections.

Tennessee Titans

Draft Grade: B

Pick 4: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Pick 31: Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

Pick 60: Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

Pick 142: Fernando Carmona, OG, Arkansas

Pick 165: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

Pick 184: Jackie Marshall, DT, Baylor

Pick 194: Pat Coogan, C, Indiana

Pick 225: Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma

Tennessee gets their potential franchise WR1 in Tate, followed by trading up for intriguing 20-year-old Edge setter Keldric Faulk all the way down at 31 (20th industry). LB Anthony Hill Jr. was another strong pick at 60 (49 industry), while Nicholas Singleton with the 165th selection (133rd industry) is a former five-star RB prospect who could potentially challenge for carries as soon as his foot injury heals. Both Carmona at 142 (243rd industry) and Jackie Marshall with the 184th (no industry rank) were reaches, so it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows from a value standpoint. However taken as a whole, I think Tennessee addressed key weaknesses with quality players.