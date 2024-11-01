 Skip navigation
Orlando’s Paolo Banchero out indefinitely due to torn right oblique

  
Published November 1, 2024 12:39 AM

This is a punch to the gut of an Orlando Magic team off to an impressive start this season — they have the seventh-best net rating in the league.

Paolo Banchero, the team’s leading scorer and primary shot creator, is out indefinitely with a torn right oblique, the team announced. He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, which means it could be close to Christmas before he retakes the court (he likely will miss so much time as to be ineligible for NBA end-of-season awards, such as All-NBA).

Banchero suffered the injury in the fourth quarter against Chicago on Wednesday. While he had a wrap on it during his postgame media session and was listed as questionable for Friday night against red-hot Cleveland, his injury was not expected to be this serious. Banchero has been mostly healthy through his first two NBA seasons, missing just two games last season.

Banchero looked like he was making another leap this season, averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists a game — against Indiana on Monday, he dropped the league’s first 50-point game of the season.

The Magic have built a roster filled with elite defensive players but with that they leaned heavily on Banchero to provide enough offense — both scoring and creating for others — to get wins. Without him, that offense is going to be hard to come by and a lot more will fall on the shoulders of Franz Wagner. Moritz Wagner and Jett Howard also will be asked to take on larger roles.

The Magic front office has touted the depth of this roster and what they have been trying to build. That is about to be put to the test.

