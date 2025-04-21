Pistons vs. Knicks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 21

It’s Monday, April 21, and the Detroit Pistons (44-38) and New York Knicks (51-31) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

New York won Game 1, 123-114 behind a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from Detroit. The Knicks out-scored the Pistons 40-21 in the fourth quarter after entering trailing by 8 points. Leading the way with 34 points and 8 assists was Jalen Brunson, while Karl-Anthony Towns added a 23-point and 11-rebound double-double.

The Pistons are currently 22-19 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Knicks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pistons vs. Knicks live today

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: TruTV / Max / TNT

Game odds for Pistons vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Pistons (+210), Knicks (-258)

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 109.45, and the Knicks 112.84.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Pistons vs. Knicks game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pistons to cover the first-quarter spread of +2.5:

“After the Knicks used to a massive fourth-quarter to win Game 1 at home, the pressure has built up on the pistons. Coming out of the gate and playing a turnover-free and defensive-minded style of basketball is what I expect from Detroit in Game 2. Detroit was tied with New York at the end of the first quarter and trailed by two at the half. I have the Knicks winning in five games and oddsmakers have that as the favored outcome, so I like taking an early stab on the Pistons’ first quarter as Detroit will give New York all they can handle.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Knicks on Monday

The Knicks (51-31) finished the regular season with a better record than the Pistons (44-38)

The Total went over in 52% of the Knicks’ regular season games (43-39-0)

The Pistons have failed to cover the Spread in 6 of their last 7 road games

The Pistons’ last 3 games have gone over the Total

