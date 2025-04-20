 Skip navigation
All Scores
Kings’ DeMar DeRozan involved in altercation at restaurant, situation being investigated by authorities

  
Published April 20, 2025 12:57 PM

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan was filmed in an altercation at a Southern California restaurant on Friday night, and there is an ongoing investigation into the incident by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident took place at the Yume Sushi restaurant in Calabasas, California. Video of the fight was posted to TMZ, where DeRozan can be seen going after a man’s legs while this other man is on the ground, then when he gets up the man demands his phone back. Other people in the restaurant are trying to separate the two, with a woman telling DeRozan it’s “not worth it.”

From the TMZ report:

An eyewitness tells TMZ the altercation blew up after the man in the shorts shoved a phone with a bright light in DeMar’s face ... which the basketball player then knocked out of his hand.

This is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man who approached DeRozan posted a video from his phone of the incident on social media, as described by Jason Alexander of the Sacramento Bee.

X user KISSMAYOO tweeted: “I just Get Attacked & Body Slapped By DeMar DeRozan.” The accompanying video shows the man filming himself with his phone as he approaches DeRozan from behind and then abruptly points the camera at DeRozan. DeRozan can be heard saying “Come on, man, don’t walk up on me,” before the scuffle ensues. The video then cuts to the man filming himself as he is transported to a hospital by ambulance after a paramedic asked, “Are you sure you don’t want to drive yourself?” The man ends the video with two images promoting a book.

DeRozan, 35, averaged 22.2 points and 4.4 assists a game in his first season with the Kings after a sign-and-trade brought him back to his native California.

