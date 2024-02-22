 Skip navigation
Otto Porter reportedly not with Jazz, could be headed toward buyout

  
Published February 22, 2024 01:19 PM
Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 14: Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Utah Jazz looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Delta Center on February 14, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Otto Porter has played 23 games total over the past two seasons, since signing a $12.3 million contract with the team in 2022. He has played more than 30 games in a season just once in the last five (the 2022 Warriors title run season). That’s why the Raptors threw him in a deadline trade to Utah as part of a package for Kelly Olynyk.

Porter is not with the Jazz as they start the post-All-Star sprint to the finish of the NBA season, reports Tony Jones of The Athletic. He adds that a buyout is a possibility.

Utah Jazz forward Otto Porter Jr. has returned home to evaluate his options for the remainder of the season and will not be with the team Thursday night when the Jazz open the second half of their schedule against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell The Athletic.

The 30-year-old Porter, whom the Jazz acquired two weeks ago when they traded Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors, is fully healthy and ready to play, according to league sources. His options include accepting a contract buyout from the Jazz, which would allow him to sign with another team. Porter would have to sign with another team by March 1 to be eligible to play in the postseason.

There may be a front office that remembers how much Porter helped the Warriors off the bench in their 2022 playoff run, especially as a versatile and switchable defender. However, a team has to balance that against his injury history and paying him (and potential tax implications for some teams) for the remainder of the season.

Most likely, this time away from the Jazz will see Porter’s agent seeing how much demand there is for Porter on the market. Porter is making $6.3 million this season and will only take less in a buyout if he can make that money up in another contract with another team. If there are no takers, Porter likely stays and tries to get minutes with the Jazz to show teams he’s healthy and should get a contract for next season.

