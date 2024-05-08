 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Final Round
Tiger Woods practices at Valhalla Golf Club ahead of PGA Championship
DENVER NUGGETS VS NEW YORK KNICKS, NBA
NBA Best Bets for Game 2: Knicks vs Pacers
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Pirates calling up top pitching prospect Skenes for his major league debut

Top Clips

oly_soc_olytop10_2_uswntgold_240508.jpg
No. 2: USWNT wins gold in front of record crowd
nbc_roto_rwbase_imanaga_240508.jpg
Imanaga’s early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke
nbc_roto_rwbase_kwan_240508.jpg
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Final Round
Tiger Woods practices at Valhalla Golf Club ahead of PGA Championship
DENVER NUGGETS VS NEW YORK KNICKS, NBA
NBA Best Bets for Game 2: Knicks vs Pacers
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Pirates calling up top pitching prospect Skenes for his major league debut

Top Clips

oly_soc_olytop10_2_uswntgold_240508.jpg
No. 2: USWNT wins gold in front of record crowd
nbc_roto_rwbase_imanaga_240508.jpg
Imanaga’s early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke
nbc_roto_rwbase_kwan_240508.jpg
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

If Trail Blazers move on from Chauncey Billups as coach, other teams lined up

  
Published May 8, 2024 06:28 PM
Portland Trail Blazers v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Head coach Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers speaks during a press conference before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Chauncey Billups is under contract to coach the Portland Trail Blazers for one more year. In his exit interview, Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said unequivocally that Billups would be back next season. “His personality is thoroughly felt throughout this building,” Cronin said.

However, speculation is rising about Billups’ job security in the wake of several of his assistant coaches being let go, including Chauncey’s brother Rodney as well as former NBA head coach Scott Brooks. During that exit interview, Cronin talked about player development being the priority, while Billups said, “All I care about is winning,” and he wants to start doing it immediately.

If the sides part ways, plenty of other teams are lined up to talk to Billups, reports Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Since Billups took over in Portland, the Trail Blazers have gone 81-165, including 21-61 this past season. That is certainly not all on Billups, as Portland dealt with extensive injuries when they had Damian Lillard and this season are in full rebuild mode around Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and others.

Whether Billups is the best guy to oversee that rebuild is the question. Cronin seems unsure enough that he doesn’t want to offer Billups a contract extension, leaving him as a lame duck, and that has led to partings of the way in other situations.

Charlotte, Washington, and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently looking for head coaches. There are rumors that Frank Vogel’s job in Phoenix is in jeopardy, but ownership and the front office are still deciding (as of this writing, Vogel is the Suns’ head coach).

Would Billups want to step into rebuilding situations with the Hornets or Wizards? The Lakers (and the Suns, if that job opens up) have a stronger roster with an all-time great on it, but possibly unrealistic expectations.

Mentions
chauncey billups.png Chauncey Billups Portland Trail Blazers Primary Logo Portland Trail Blazers