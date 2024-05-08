If Trail Blazers move on from Chauncey Billups as coach, other teams lined up

Chauncey Billups is under contract to coach the Portland Trail Blazers for one more year. In his exit interview, Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said unequivocally that Billups would be back next season. “His personality is thoroughly felt throughout this building,” Cronin said.

However, speculation is rising about Billups’ job security in the wake of several of his assistant coaches being let go, including Chauncey’s brother Rodney as well as former NBA head coach Scott Brooks. During that exit interview, Cronin talked about player development being the priority, while Billups said, “All I care about is winning,” and he wants to start doing it immediately.

If the sides part ways, plenty of other teams are lined up to talk to Billups, reports Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Teams are monitoring Chauncey Billups situation in Portland, league sources told @SInow. The Blazers are rebuilding and just parted ways with two assistants, including Billups's brother, Rodney. If Billups/Portland split, Billups would quickly emerge as a candidate for other jobs — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 8, 2024

Since Billups took over in Portland, the Trail Blazers have gone 81-165, including 21-61 this past season. That is certainly not all on Billups, as Portland dealt with extensive injuries when they had Damian Lillard and this season are in full rebuild mode around Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and others.

Whether Billups is the best guy to oversee that rebuild is the question. Cronin seems unsure enough that he doesn’t want to offer Billups a contract extension, leaving him as a lame duck, and that has led to partings of the way in other situations.

Charlotte, Washington, and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently looking for head coaches. There are rumors that Frank Vogel’s job in Phoenix is in jeopardy, but ownership and the front office are still deciding (as of this writing, Vogel is the Suns’ head coach).

Would Billups want to step into rebuilding situations with the Hornets or Wizards? The Lakers (and the Suns, if that job opens up) have a stronger roster with an all-time great on it, but possibly unrealistic expectations.

