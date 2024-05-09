 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brunson returns from injury for second half, sparks Knicks to win, lead Pacers 2-0

  
Published May 8, 2024 11:44 PM
2024 NBA Playoffs - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 8: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers during Round 2 Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 8, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Game 2 between the Knicks and Pacers can be summed up with this stat:

Jalen Brunson on the court: +26
Jalen Brunson off the court: -17

There’s more to it — Donte DiVincenzo’s timely 3s, Isaiah Hartenstein’s eight assists and fantastic playmaking out of the high post, offensive rebounds when it mattered — but the Knicks are lost without their emotional and scoring leader. When he had to leave in the first quarter with a foot injury and was out the rest of the half, the Knicks came apart.

Then Brunson came back, not moving with his typical burst but playing the entire second half, scoring 24 points and sparking the Knicks to a 130-121 Game 2 win.

New York now leads the series 2-0 as it heads to Indiana for Game 3 on Friday night.

New York was up seven when things started to look bleak for New York in the first half. Brunson left the game with 3:32 in the first quarter when his foot started to bother him (there was no obvious injury or contact to cause it.

Indiana outscored the Knicks 56-39 in the rest of the first half and took a 10-point lead into the break. It wasn’t just Brunson’s absence, without him they played much worse defense and Tyrese Haliburton and company are too good to do that against.

Brunson returned for the start of the second half and the Knicks went on a 21-4 run — New York was back in front five minutes into the third and never surrendered that lead again.

Indiana was again frustrated with the whistles — and again there were some “interesting” calls — to the point that coach Rick Carlisle got ejected in the contest’s final minutes.

Indiana got better play from Tyrese Haliburton in Game 2, he finished with 34 points and nine assists. Former Knick Obi Toppin had another strong game in the garden with 20 points.

However, what got the Pacers in trouble this game was what has slowed them all season — they are not a good defensive team. They made a lot of mistakes.

The Knicks again showed off the mental toughness that has pushed them through these playoffs so far — when things get tough, they respond and play better.

That’s everything Knicks fans could want in a team. That and a 2-0 series lead on the Pacers.

