Paul George reportedly to make 76ers debut Monday night vs. Suns

The 1-4 Philadephia 76ers have been a hard watch this season. Both their offense and defense are in the bottom 10 in the league, and while Tyrese Maxey has done what he can, the point guard is not someone who can carry an NBA offense by himself as the No. 1 option. He needs help.

Some of that help arrives Monday with Paul George returning to the lineup, recovered from a bone bruise in his knee, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN.

If George plays, it means he should be available on Wednesday when he returns to Los Angeles to take on his former team, the Clippers.

George has been out since he left a preseason game against Atlanta after hyperextending his knee, which was later determined to have caused a bone bruise.

George, the 76ers star free agent acquisition, scored 23 points against the Timberwolves in his preseason opener, but that was the only full game he played. George is coming off an All-Star season with the Clippers, averaging 22.6 points and 5.2 rebounds a game.

While George is set to return Joel Embiid remains out. While the former MVP center reportedly is playing 5-on-5 and getting closer to a return, no date for him to step on the court has been set.