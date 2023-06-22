 Skip navigation
PBT Podcast: Bradley Beal trade to Suns, NBA Draft talk

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published June 21, 2023 09:12 PM

So much news to get to this week that it took a few minutes even to get to the NBA Draft. But they got to it.

First up was the news of the Bradley Beal trade to the Phoenix Suns . Did anyone win? Phoenix got its man but at the possible exception of roster depth, which was already its biggest weakness. Can Beal and Kevin Durant stay healthy? Can a “big three” roster work in the world of the modern CBA? Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports debate all that then move on to the Ja Morant suspension and if 25 games is the right number.

From there it’s time to discuss Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma turning down their player options, was that the right move? Then what about the start to the WNBA season and just how impressive is Breanna Stewart (very, very impressive)? Finally, we move on to Corey’s Jukebox and tie Mat Ishbia’s Suns into Gang Starr.

In Kurt’s Korner they run through Kurt’s consensus NBA Mock Draft for the lottery . He feels pretty good about Victor Wembanyama going No. 1 to the Spurs, after that just about everything is up in the air.

In our final segment, Producer Dan joins the show to take questions from Corey and Kurt after he spent a year asking them questions at the end of every episode. If Dan could make a Lego restaurant...

You can watch the video of some of the podcast above or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC , subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app , check us out on Google Play , or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com .

