Caitlin Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line

  
Published May 21, 2024 09:00 PM

Caitlin Clark signed a multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for a signature basketball line, the company announced Tuesday.

The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft will also test, advise and provide feedback on a range of Wilson basketball products.

“Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them,” said Clark, who set the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record. “It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes.”

Wilson will release collections that celebrate Clark throughout the rest of 2024, as well as work with her to creatively direct her first-ever signature basketball line that will debut later this year.

“Wilson is made to celebrate the most iconic moments in sport, and we have always aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their own story,” said Amanda Lamb, head of global brand at Wilson. “Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game. We couldn’t be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court.”

It’s the latest endorsement deal for Clark, who also has partnered with Nike and Gatorade.

Wilson is the official basketball of the WNBA.