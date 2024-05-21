Gobert, Wembanyama lead All-Defensive First Team, one dominated by bigs

The NBA removed positions from the postseason award ballots, which meant the top of the All-Defensive Teams list swung toward big men — in the modern game, they are more impactful as defenders.

Four centers took up spots on the five-man first team, but the second team was stacked with guards and wings. Here’s the complete list, as voted on by a select group of 99 media members.

NBA All-Defensive Teams

All-Defense First Team

Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Herbert Jones (New Orleans Pelicans)

All-Defense Second Team

Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls)

Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic)

Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)

A few thoughts on the team:

• Lu Dort just missed making the All-Defensive Team by a couple of votes, with Kawhi Leonard next. If Leonard had not missed the last eight games of the regular season, I wonder if he would have been front of mind for more voters and made the team. Here are the full voting results.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team: pic.twitter.com/k3FODNJ0YU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 21, 2024

• Gobert was the only player unanimously voted onto the First Team. A dozen voters put Wembanyama on the second team, and one left him off the ballot entirely. Interesting.

• Gobert now has seven first-team selections.

• Wembanyama is the first rookie to be selected to the All-Defensive First Team (which has existed since 1969, so no Bill Russell or some other bigs of that era). He’s going to be a First-Team fixture for a lot of years.

• Surprisingly, this is Adebayo’s first time making the First Team (he was on the Second Team each of the last four seasons).

• Domantas Sabonis got two All-Defensive votes, one for First Team. I have no words.