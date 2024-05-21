 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

1984 Daytona 500
Ricky Rudd, Carl Edwards, Ralph Moody selected to NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2025
Burton Rudd.jpg
Nate Ryan’s ballot for the 2025 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City RJ Hampshire closeup.JPG
RJ Hampshire suggests changes to the Supercross 250 class
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsslimtuaandlamar_240521.jpg
Tua’s weight loss could change Dolphins offense
nbc_roto_rfsrice_240521.jpg
Is Rice’s ADP too low going into 2024 NFL season?
nbc_tennis_frenchconnection_swiatek_240521.jpg
Swiatek enters 2024 French Open on dominant run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

1984 Daytona 500
Ricky Rudd, Carl Edwards, Ralph Moody selected to NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2025
Burton Rudd.jpg
Nate Ryan’s ballot for the 2025 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City RJ Hampshire closeup.JPG
RJ Hampshire suggests changes to the Supercross 250 class
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsslimtuaandlamar_240521.jpg
Tua’s weight loss could change Dolphins offense
nbc_roto_rfsrice_240521.jpg
Is Rice’s ADP too low going into 2024 NFL season?
nbc_tennis_frenchconnection_swiatek_240521.jpg
Swiatek enters 2024 French Open on dominant run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gobert, Wembanyama lead All-Defensive First Team, one dominated by bigs

  
Published May 21, 2024 04:24 PM
San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - FEBRUARY 27: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves interact after the game at Target Center on February 27, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Spurs 114-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The NBA removed positions from the postseason award ballots, which meant the top of the All-Defensive Teams list swung toward big men — in the modern game, they are more impactful as defenders.

Four centers took up spots on the five-man first team, but the second team was stacked with guards and wings. Here’s the complete list, as voted on by a select group of 99 media members.

NBA All-Defensive Teams

All-Defense First Team

Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves)
Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
Herbert Jones (New Orleans Pelicans)

All-Defense Second Team

Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls)
Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic)
Derrick White (Boston Celtics)
Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves)
Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)

A few thoughts on the team:

• Lu Dort just missed making the All-Defensive Team by a couple of votes, with Kawhi Leonard next. If Leonard had not missed the last eight games of the regular season, I wonder if he would have been front of mind for more voters and made the team. Here are the full voting results.

• Gobert was the only player unanimously voted onto the First Team. A dozen voters put Wembanyama on the second team, and one left him off the ballot entirely. Interesting.

• Gobert now has seven first-team selections.

• Wembanyama is the first rookie to be selected to the All-Defensive First Team (which has existed since 1969, so no Bill Russell or some other bigs of that era). He’s going to be a First-Team fixture for a lot of years.

• Surprisingly, this is Adebayo’s first time making the First Team (he was on the Second Team each of the last four seasons).

• Domantas Sabonis got two All-Defensive votes, one for First Team. I have no words.

Mentions
Rudy Gobert.png Rudy Gobert Anthony Davis.png Anthony Davis Victor-Wembanyama.jpg Victor Wembanyama Alex Caruso.png Alex Caruso Bam Adebayo.png Bam Adebayo Herbert Jones.png Herbert Jones