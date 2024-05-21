 Skip navigation
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar extends Giro d’Italia lead after winning altered Stage 16 amid protests at start
Jaden Rashada
Former Florida signee Jaden Rashada sues coach Billy Napier and others over failed $14M NIL deal
Could Kyle Larson be pulled from Indy 500 early? Or could he miss start of Coke 600?
Could Kyle Larson be pulled from Indy 500 early? Or could he miss start of Coke 600?

Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar extends Giro d’Italia lead after winning altered Stage 16 amid protests at start
Jaden Rashada
Former Florida signee Jaden Rashada sues coach Billy Napier and others over failed $14M NIL deal
Kyle Larson, of team Arrow McClaren/Rick Hendrick, (17) seen...
Could Kyle Larson be pulled from Indy 500 early? Or could he miss start of Coke 600?

Austin Reaves falls short in attempt to make Korn Ferry Tour event — 11 strokes short

  
Published May 21, 2024 01:46 PM
2024 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 27: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to the media after the game against the Denver Nuggets during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

NBA players love golf. A few, like Stephen Curry — who won the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe last summer with an eagle putt on the final hole — like to play competitively.

Lakers’ guard Austin Reaves tried to take that to another level and qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour’s Visit Knoxville Open. He played in a qualifying event on Monday but didn’t make the event — by 11 strokes. Reaves shot a respectable 76 (+6), but much like in basketball, the jump from “he’s good at this” to professional is massive.

Reaves spoke about the experience with PGATour.com.

“You can’t really compare anything to it. I was nervous, I will say that, but it was a lot of fun. I was on the first tee shaking a little bit, didn’t hit a good ball, but other than that, it was a lot of fun to play some competitive golf.”

Reaves — who hasn’t played competitive golf since high school — didn’t exactly plan this out, telling Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times he was bored, sitting on his couch and decided to find a qualifying event, then found one. Reaves said that his putting and short game did him in.

Fortunately, Reaves is very good at his day job. Whatever the Lakers roster and coaching staff look like next season, Reaves will have a big role. He averaged 15.9 points and 5.5 assists a game last season as a secondary shot-creator next to LeBron James.

Mentions
Austin Reaves.png Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers