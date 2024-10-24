Pelicans Dejounte Murray suffers fractured hand on opening night

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz
Basketball Pickups: Santi Aldama shines as starter
2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 14 (Finals)
Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/tpg43c9fkqaylgesmgbl
Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines surrounding 2026 Rivals150 update
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_usl_bkvssunfc_241023.jpg
Highlights: Brooklyn F.C. vs. Tampa Bay Sun F.C.
nbc_golf_jacksonrd3_241023.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Final Round
nbc_nas_miamipreview_241023.jpg
Can Hamlin jump into Championship 4 in Miami?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz
Basketball Pickups: Santi Aldama shines as starter
2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 14 (Finals)
Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/tpg43c9fkqaylgesmgbl
Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines surrounding 2026 Rivals150 update
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_usl_bkvssunfc_241023.jpg
Highlights: Brooklyn F.C. vs. Tampa Bay Sun F.C.
nbc_golf_jacksonrd3_241023.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Final Round
nbc_nas_miamipreview_241023.jpg
Can Hamlin jump into Championship 4 in Miami?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Pelicans Dejounte Murray suffers fractured hand on opening night

  
Published October 24, 2024 02:22 AM
Chicago Bulls v New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 23: Dejounte Murray #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots over Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center on October 23, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dejounte Murray, the guy brought in to usher New Orleans to a new era of success, fell victim on opening night to one of the things that has slowed them in recent years — injuries.

Murray reportedly fractured his hand, a story first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by other reports. While it is impossible to say how long he will be out without more details on the injury (something that will come out over the next few days), a best-case scenario of a non-displaced fracture would likely still mean a month or more on the sidelines (based on Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes previous reports).

The injury appeared to happen in the fourth quarter, when Murray was guarding Josh Giddey and the Bulls’ guard drove the lane. Murray’s hand seems to get caught on Giddey’s jersey. Murray stayed in the game after this, attempted a 3 where he was fouled, and remained in the game to take the free throws, but was subbed out after and did not return.

Murray scored 14 points with 10 assists and 8 rebounds in the Pelicans opening night come-from-behind win.

The Pelicans picked up the win behind 33 points from Brandon Ingram, plus 23 points from CJ McCollum. Zion Williamson did not play in the game due to an illness, something the team announced pregame (to raised eyebrows around the league because of his injury history; we’ll see if this is anything). Rookie center Yves Missi had a strong game off the bench for the Pelicans with 12 points and seven rebounds, if he can keep this up it would be a massive boost for a team that is thin at the five.

New Orleans is going to have to keep picking up wins without Murray for a while.

Mentions
Dejounte Murray.png Dejounte Murray New Orleans Pelicans Primary Logo New Orleans Pelicans