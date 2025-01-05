Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. fractures hand in practice, will miss 4-6 weeks following surgery

Jabari Smith Jr., part of the young core in Houston that has the Rockets breaking out and sitting second in the Western Conference, will be out at least a month with a fractured hand, the team announced.

Smith fractured his left, non-shooting hand at shootaround before the Boston game and it will require surgery, coach Ime Udoka told reporters. How long he will be out will depend upon the surgery. Udoka said Smith would miss 4-6 weeks, but it could be a couple of weeks longer, depending upon the situation.

Smith had started every game for the Rockets at the four prior to Friday, averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds a game while shooting 35.4% from 3.

Smith is in his third NBA season and is extension eligible off his rookie contract this summer (although the Rockets may wait a year to talk about the next contract with Smith, depending on whether the sides can find a deal that works for both of them). Look for Tari Eason and Amen Thompson to get a little more run at the four with Smith out.