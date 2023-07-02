 Skip navigation
Rockets rework forward rotation for defense: Sign Dillon Brooks, trade K.J. Martin

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 1, 2023 09:00 PM
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks

Mar 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) walks back up the court during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets were young and undisciplined last year, management set out to change that in free agency. Enter the calming influences of Fred VanVleet and Patty Mills.

They have now balanced it out with the signing of defensive specialist Dillon Brooks. And to make room for Brooks they sent out the young talent of K.J. Martin.

Brooks was one of the top targets of the Rockets this offseason — along with VanVleet — and they got their man with a four-year, $80 million contract, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brooks was NBA All-Defense Second Team this past season and brings the kind of on-the-ball defense and intensity on that end that the Rockets need. The Grizzlies had tired of his over-the-top energy — “poking the bear” of LeBron James in the first round — and, more importantly, his inconsistent outside shooting, and it will be on new Rockets coach Ime Udoka to get him to buy in and stay in his lane. (Buzz Brooks wanted a larger role in the Grizzlies’ offense often came out of Memphis.)

The Rockets are not done re-shaping their front court. First, they traded K.J. Martin to the Cfrontcourtnd only got two second-round picks back.

Martin brings the Rockets some buckets in the paint — 69.8% of his shots came within 10 feet of the rim — plus he is a good rebounder and strong in transition. He’s athletic and sees the game well. However, he is not a good defender and his shooting from 3 fell off last season to 31.5%, he does not space the floor.

Helping out up front, newly-minted NBA champion Jeff Green, who just signed a one-year, $6 million deal to leave Denver and come to Houston, as reported by Michael Scotto of Hoopshype . That’s another solid veteran pickup.

The Rockets are going to be a very different team next season. How well Udoka can mesh all the new parts is the question.

