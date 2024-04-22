 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chris Simms mock draft article image
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chris Simms predicts six QBs go in first round
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
How to watch the 2024 Zurich Classic and JM Eagle LA Championship
Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
Simone Biles among Laureus World Sports Awards winners

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_walker_240422.jpg
Is it too early for managers to bail on Walker?
nbc_yahoo_pages_240422.jpg
Pages displaying power amid strong comeback
nbc_golf_gc_rexhitonscheffler_240422.jpg
Scheffler’s run defined by high ‘quality’ of wins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chris Simms mock draft article image
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chris Simms predicts six QBs go in first round
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
How to watch the 2024 Zurich Classic and JM Eagle LA Championship
Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
Simone Biles among Laureus World Sports Awards winners

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_walker_240422.jpg
Is it too early for managers to bail on Walker?
nbc_yahoo_pages_240422.jpg
Pages displaying power amid strong comeback
nbc_golf_gc_rexhitonscheffler_240422.jpg
Scheffler’s run defined by high ‘quality’ of wins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rumor: Chris Paul could end up with Spurs this summer

  
Published April 22, 2024 05:50 PM
Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 7: Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game on April 7, 2024 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

It’s highly unlikely Chris Paul will be back with the Warriors next season. It’s not that Steve Kerr or anyone else is unhappy with his play — this was the best Golden State’s non-Curry minutes have been in years, and much of that was thanks to Paul. It’s just a financial situation where the Warriors are trying to cut back on their steep tax bill, and another team will likely offer CP3 more money than the Warriors want to pay their backup point guard.

Could the Spurs be the team that steps up? It’s no secret that San Antonio is hunting for a point guard/lead ball handler to pair with Victor Wembanyama next season, and Marc Stein said in his latest newsletter he’s been told by sources that CP3 could be a match.

“A potential team to watch, should Paul and the Warriors part ways, is San Antonio. Among the early personnel rumbles in circulation: The Spurs could emerge as a Paul suitor if they decide to pursue some veteran know-how on a short-term contract basis to furnish presumptive Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama with more seasoned help in Year 2.”

What the Spurs are hoping for is a more long-term fit at the point to mesh with Wembanyama, or at least a medium-term fit of someone who would be around for a few years and help this team grow and start to compete in the postseason in the coming years. That’s not Paul. However, if the Spurs can’t find that guy now, or they get someone so young they want another veteran in the mix, the idea of Chris Paul as that veteran voice is an interesting one. If the strong-willed Paul and coach Gregg Popovich could mesh, it could benefit everyone.

It might not be either side’s first choice, but it could work.

One other note. Spurs fans have been buzzing about the team getting in the mix for a Trae Young trade this summer, as he is the most acclaimed point guard likely to be available. League sources have told NBC Sports not to bet on that happening, as San Antonio doesn’t see Young as a fit with Wembanyama going forward. The Spurs might be more interested in the Hawks’ Dejounte Murray if he is available.

Mentions
Chris Paul.png Chris Paul Victor-Wembanyama.jpg Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs