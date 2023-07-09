 Skip navigation
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone nearly breaks American record in winning U.S. 400m title
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying
Atlanta Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying
Aric Almirola wins pole for Sunday's Cup race at Atlanta

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bigone_230708.jpg
Herbst sets off chain-reaction wreck at Atlanta
nbc_mlb_futuresgame_230708.jpg
Highlights: 2023 MLB Futures Game
nbc_golf_livefromcorpuzrecap_230708.jpg
Corpuz continues upward trajectory at USWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Scoot Henderson to sit out Summer League matchup with Wembanyama due to shoulder injury

Published July 8, 2023 09:31 PM
NBA: Summer League-Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets

Jul 7, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) dribbles the ball against Houston Rockets guard/forward Nate Hinton (62) during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS — After Scoot Henderson looked like the best rookie at the Las Vegas Summer League after one game, there was growing anticipation for his second game against Victor Wembanyama on Sunday.

However, after Henderson left that first game with a shoulder injury in the third quarter, the Trail Blazers have decided to sit him on Sunday, reports Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report.

This is very precautionary, some people close to Henderson expected him to play on Sunday. Henderson left the arena after Friday night’s game without a sling or wrap on his arm. He returned during the second half of the Wembanyama debut, talking and joking with people from the league, seeming unbothered by the shoulder.

However, teams are incredibly cautious with what they see as prime investments in the franchise’s future and don’t want to take any risks. If the Trail Blazers’ second game had not been against the No. 1 pick in a showdown of big names — something the league wanted — it would have been almost expected. While it is expected Wembanyama will play, nothing is set in stone.

Henderson was impressive in his debut, particularly his first quarter. He knew how to organize an offense, could get to the rim with his hesitation moves and handles, always has his head up looking to pass and just made the right decision seemingly every time. He was never rushed and his two years in the G-League playing against men showed. His need to improve his jumper also showed as the game went on — he finished with 15 points and six assists on 5-of-13 shooting — but even as the shots didn’t fall he made winning plays.

Now it looks like it will be training camp before we see Henderson on the court for the Trail Blazers again.