Scoot Henderson to sit out Summer League matchup with Wembanyama due to shoulder injury

LAS VEGAS — After Scoot Henderson looked like the best rookie at the Las Vegas Summer League after one game, there was growing anticipation for his second game against Victor Wembanyama on Sunday.

However, after Henderson left that first game with a shoulder injury in the third quarter, the Trail Blazers have decided to sit him on Sunday, reports Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick, will sit out Sunday’s marquee matchup against No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs to rest shoulder, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/iRWiHWYMHb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 9, 2023

This is very precautionary, some people close to Henderson expected him to play on Sunday. Henderson left the arena after Friday night’s game without a sling or wrap on his arm. He returned during the second half of the Wembanyama debut, talking and joking with people from the league, seeming unbothered by the shoulder.

However, teams are incredibly cautious with what they see as prime investments in the franchise’s future and don’t want to take any risks. If the Trail Blazers’ second game had not been against the No. 1 pick in a showdown of big names — something the league wanted — it would have been almost expected. While it is expected Wembanyama will play, nothing is set in stone.

Henderson was impressive in his debut, particularly his first quarter. He knew how to organize an offense, could get to the rim with his hesitation moves and handles, always has his head up looking to pass and just made the right decision seemingly every time. He was never rushed and his two years in the G-League playing against men showed. His need to improve his jumper also showed as the game went on — he finished with 15 points and six assists on 5-of-13 shooting — but even as the shots didn’t fall he made winning plays.

Now it looks like it will be training camp before we see Henderson on the court for the Trail Blazers again.