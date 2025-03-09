Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder make statement when he drops 40, OKC beats Denver 127-103

The MVP race will not be decided on a Sunday afternoon in March. Nor is the Western Conference title.

However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder staked their claim Sunday that both of those things should belong to them — SGA dropped 40 on the Denver Nuggets in a 127-103 win.

Only 2 players in the last 40 years have recorded 30+ PTS in 40+ games over 3 consecutive seasons:



Michael Jordan

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander https://t.co/6sjDBGCqoE pic.twitter.com/m0uZusvbiw — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 9, 2025

No MVP voter should base their vote on the outcome of one game (or even have their vote swayed all that much by 1-of-82), but any player that is going to win needs some signature moments and some impressive statistics. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has that.

Oklahoma City took over this game and pulled away in the fourth quarter, winning it 41-20. The Thunder committed just five turnovers on the night, a big boost to their offense.

Aaron Gordon played just seven minutes because of tightness in his right calf and did not return to the game. His status for Monday’s rematch between these teams is up in the air.

Nikola Jokic put up numbers — 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists — but seemed bothered both by the Thunder’s twin 7-footers (Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein) and by an elbow injury suffered in the first half when Jokic fell trying to back down Hartenstein. After the game Jokic had his elbow wrapped in ice and admitted it bothered him a little — he shot 4-of-11 for nine points in the second half — but added that he is fine. Jokic’s status for Monday’s rematch is unknown.

Jalen Williams added 26 points for the Thunder. Michael Porter Jr. joined Jokic with 24 points for Denver.

