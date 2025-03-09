Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder make statement when he drops 40, OKC beats Denver 127-103

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Nearing end of short spring, Dodgers, Cubs make final preparations for season opener in Japan
NHL: NHL Draft
Artyom Levshunov recalled by Chicago, could make NHL debut this week
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Final Round
With stunning chip-in, Russell Henley rallies past Collin Morikawa to win Arnold Palmer Invitational

Top Clips

puertompx.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_pl_earleua_250309.jpg
Hudson-Odoi blossoming into an elite winger
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250309.jpg
Cucurella ‘shows up every game’ for Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Nearing end of short spring, Dodgers, Cubs make final preparations for season opener in Japan
NHL: NHL Draft
Artyom Levshunov recalled by Chicago, could make NHL debut this week
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Final Round
With stunning chip-in, Russell Henley rallies past Collin Morikawa to win Arnold Palmer Invitational

Top Clips

puertompx.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_pl_earleua_250309.jpg
Hudson-Odoi blossoming into an elite winger
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250309.jpg
Cucurella ‘shows up every game’ for Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder make statement when he drops 40, OKC beats Denver 127-103

  
Published March 9, 2025 06:30 PM
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) runs down the court after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The MVP race will not be decided on a Sunday afternoon in March. Nor is the Western Conference title.

However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder staked their claim Sunday that both of those things should belong to them — SGA dropped 40 on the Denver Nuggets in a 127-103 win.

No MVP voter should base their vote on the outcome of one game (or even have their vote swayed all that much by 1-of-82), but any player that is going to win needs some signature moments and some impressive statistics. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has that.

Oklahoma City took over this game and pulled away in the fourth quarter, winning it 41-20. The Thunder committed just five turnovers on the night, a big boost to their offense.

Aaron Gordon played just seven minutes because of tightness in his right calf and did not return to the game. His status for Monday’s rematch between these teams is up in the air.

Nikola Jokic put up numbers — 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists — but seemed bothered both by the Thunder’s twin 7-footers (Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein) and by an elbow injury suffered in the first half when Jokic fell trying to back down Hartenstein. After the game Jokic had his elbow wrapped in ice and admitted it bothered him a little — he shot 4-of-11 for nine points in the second half — but added that he is fine. Jokic’s status for Monday’s rematch is unknown.

Jalen Williams added 26 points for the Thunder. Michael Porter Jr. joined Jokic with 24 points for Denver.

Mentions
OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokic OKC_Holmgren_Chet.jpg Chet Holmgren OKC_Hartenstein_Isaiah.jpg Isaiah Hartenstein DEN_Porter Jr_MIchael.jpg Michael Porter Jr.