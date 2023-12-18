 Skip navigation
Top News

Kalen DeBoer
Washington’s Kalen DeBoer is the AP coach of the year after leading undefeated Huskies to the CFP
AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200
AM Racing names Hailie Deegan’s crew chief for 2024 Xfinity season
oly_bxm63_crocklem_rd3_231209.jpg
Jake Paul to accompany U.S. Olympic boxing team at Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesswitchtopatriciav2_231219.jpg
Unpacking Eagles’ move from Desai to Patricia
nbc_pft_chase_231218.jpg
Chase to miss time with separated shoulder
nbc_pft_garrett_231218.jpg
Garrett, Stefanski deserve DPOY, COY love

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Stephen Curry’s consecutive games with a made 3-pointer streak ends at 268

  
Published December 18, 2023 07:50 AM
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game on December 12, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The last time Stephen Curry didn’t knock down a 3-pointer in a game we were all listening to “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott, or “Happier” by Marshmello & Bastille. It was Nov. 8, 2018, a Warriors loss to the Bucks. After that, for the next 268 games he played in, Curry knocked down a 3-pointer.

That was until Sunday night, when he went 0-of-8 from 3 against the Trail Blazers.

It was the second night of a back-to-back, with Curry scoring 37 the night before, and his legs were likely tired as he scored a season-low seven points on 2-of-12 shooting.

That’s not to say Curry did not impact the game, he did have eight assists and was a team high +14 for the game.

Despite Curry’s off night the Warriors picked up the win over the Trail Blazers thanks to 28 from Klay Thompson and 25 off the bench from Andrew Wiggins.

