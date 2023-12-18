Stephen Curry’s consecutive games with a made 3-pointer streak ends at 268

The last time Stephen Curry didn’t knock down a 3-pointer in a game we were all listening to “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott, or “Happier” by Marshmello & Bastille. It was Nov. 8, 2018, a Warriors loss to the Bucks. After that, for the next 268 games he played in, Curry knocked down a 3-pointer.

That was until Sunday night, when he went 0-of-8 from 3 against the Trail Blazers.

It was the second night of a back-to-back, with Curry scoring 37 the night before, and his legs were likely tired as he scored a season-low seven points on 2-of-12 shooting.

That’s not to say Curry did not impact the game, he did have eight assists and was a team high +14 for the game.

Despite Curry’s off night the Warriors picked up the win over the Trail Blazers thanks to 28 from Klay Thompson and 25 off the bench from Andrew Wiggins.