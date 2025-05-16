 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 PGA Championship - Round Two
Driving it better than ever, better than anyone, Bryson DeChambeau primed for PGA battle
109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews
Kyle Larson crashes during Indianapolis 500 practice
2025 PGA Championship - Round Two
Shane Lowry destroys turf, flips the bird during angry bogey Friday at PGA

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintv_250516.jpg
Maresca shares takeaways from win over Man United
nbc_pl_emeryintv_250516.jpg
Emery gauges Villa’s chances for a top-five finish
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250516.jpg
Man Utd ‘will be prepared’ for Europa League final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Stephen Curry, Warriors learning of Doncic trade to Lakers in new video

  
Published May 16, 2025 06:26 PM
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Everyone’s first reaction to Shams Charania breaking the news that Luka Doncic had been traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis was the same: “He’s been hacked.” Followed by stages of disbelief, shock, and (in some quarters) anger. Nobody could believe it.

That includes Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors players, who were at a charity poker event. We can now watch their reactions in a video posted to Alan Keating’s YouTube channel (hat tip CBS Sports).

The best reaction was Kyle Anderson, who basically went Edvard Munch’s “The Scream.” Stephen Curry was more literal on that front and screamed into his phone, which was crazy, too. And you can see Kirk Lacob and other members of the Warriors front office trying to figure out how this happened without anyone knowing.

Four days later, Golden State would make its own bold move, trading for Jimmy Butler. In the end, Curry’s Warriors and Doncic’s Lakers both were eliminated by the same team in the playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves. That doesn’t make the Doncic trade any less shocking more than three months after it happened. And this video is classic.

Mentions
GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Doncic MIA_Butler_Jimmy.jpg Jimmy Butler GSW_Anderson_Kyle.jpg Kyle Anderson