Watch Stephen Curry, Warriors learning of Doncic trade to Lakers in new video

Everyone’s first reaction to Shams Charania breaking the news that Luka Doncic had been traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis was the same: “He’s been hacked.” Followed by stages of disbelief, shock, and (in some quarters) anger. Nobody could believe it.

That includes Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors players, who were at a charity poker event. We can now watch their reactions in a video posted to Alan Keating’s YouTube channel (hat tip CBS Sports).

warriors' full reaction to luka getting traded to the lakers. steph was screaming 💀 pic.twitter.com/VXFtRMJdAL — nana (@namxsj) May 16, 2025

The best reaction was Kyle Anderson, who basically went Edvard Munch’s “The Scream.” Stephen Curry was more literal on that front and screamed into his phone, which was crazy, too. And you can see Kirk Lacob and other members of the Warriors front office trying to figure out how this happened without anyone knowing.

Four days later, Golden State would make its own bold move, trading for Jimmy Butler. In the end, Curry’s Warriors and Doncic’s Lakers both were eliminated by the same team in the playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves. That doesn’t make the Doncic trade any less shocking more than three months after it happened. And this video is classic.

