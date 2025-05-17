Brad Keselowski: NASCAR should run a points race at North Wilkesboro, move All-Star Race

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Former Cup champion Brad Keselowski said Friday that North Wilkesboro Speedway should host a points race and that the All-Star Race should return to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Keselowski said such a move could mean the end of the Roval race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I’d like to see the All-Star Race most likely return to Charlotte,” he said after winning the pole for Sunday’s All-Star Race. “That’s my only personal opinion.

“I think the Charlotte racetrack, particularly since it only has one race on the oval, I think that’s a miss for our sport.

“It’s a great racetrack, puts on some of the best racing. So, it would make sense to me if we were to revert back to that, make this (North Wilkesboro) a (points) race and probably get rid of a race like the Roval or something like that.”

When asked why get rid of the Roval, noting the event has had some memorable moments, Keselowski said: “Has it? Really? I look at the stands and there’s more (fans) that come to the oval race. Better ratings, too. I thought’s that what we judge the sport by.”

Charlotte Motor Speedway had two points races and the All-Star Race in 32 of 33 years from 1985-2017.

The Roval debuted in 2018 to offset shrinking attendance in Charlotte’s playoff oval race. The Roval will host a playoff race for an eighth consecutive year. It has been a cutoff race each year. The Roval will end the second round again this year.

The All-Star Race left Charlotte after the 2019 season. It was held at Bristol in 2020 and Texas in 2021-22 before moving to North Wilkesboro in 2023, highlighting the track’s revival. Kyle Larson won the event on 2023. Joey Logano led all but one of the 200 laps in winning last year’s All-Star Race.

North Wilkesboro last hosted a Cup points race in 1996.

