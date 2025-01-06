Struggling Suns reportedly removing Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic from starting lineup

The Phoenix Suns have lost four in a row, 7-of-8 and are 6-16 in their last 22 games — and they are 3-7 since Kevin Durant returned to the lineup (what had been the sure sign of winning earlier in the season). Things have been looking worse in the Valley of the Sun despite the roster finally being relatively healthy (Royce O’Neal is out but he’s the only missing rotation player on Monday night’s injury report).

That is leading to a lineup shakeup starting Monday night against Philadelphia — Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic are going to the bench while rookie Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee are moving into the starting five, a story broken by Chris Haynes.

“There is also tension in that locker room. I’m told certain players are unsure of their roles and frustrated with how they’re being used. The coaching staff, they’re still trying to figure things out. So this situation will be something to monitor moving forward,” Hanes said in his video.

Plumlee has started the last three games because Nurkic was serving his suspension from his altercation with Dallas’ Naji Marshall. Dunn started Sunday’s loss to Indiana in the place of point guard Tyus Jones, who was out ill (Jones played well, scoring 13 points and helping on defense, he was -2 in that game, the only starter not in negative double digits). With Jones returning, coach Mike Budenholzer is moving Beal to the bench and keeping the athleticism and defense of Dunn in the starting five.

The Suns opened the season with a starting five of Jones, Devin Booker, Beal, Kevin Durant and Nurkic, but due to injuries that unit has played just 112 minutes this season across 10 games. While the Suns are 7-3 in those 10 games, it’s despite that starting five, which has a -16 net rating (in raw numbers that lineup is -40).

The new starting lineup has played just 14 minutes together this season but is +13 in those minutes.

It may not work, but the Suns need to do something. While the team is reportedly looking for a trade — including talking to Miami about a Beal for Jimmy Butler trade the Heat have no interest in — being over the second tax apron and with the highest payroll in the league, it’s nearly impossible to make a meaningful trade. If the roster isn’t shaken up, Budenhozer has to find a way to get more out of it. Right now, the 15-18 Suns sit 12th in the West and will need to get to .500 or better to have a shot at even making the play-in. The Suns need wins and hope this shakeup will bring some.